Barnsley boss Michael Duff has claimed Sheffield Wednesday's 23-game League One unbeaten run is "an unbelievable achievement" that highlights how "brilliant" the Tykes double over their South Yorkshire rivals is.

The Owls' record league run was ended at Oakwell last night as the hosts secured a 4-2 victory that further ignites their hopes of a top two finish.

Devante Cole and James Norwood gave Barnsley an early lead but Lee Gregory's brace pulled Wednesday back on terms.

A late surge saw Max Watters and then Liam Kitching find the net for the Tykes, who claimed a famous South Yorkshire derby victory and one that leaves them six points back from the automatic promotion places.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield after the game, Duff commended Wednesday's unbeaten run and was full of praise for his side as well.

He said: "Lots and lots and lots of positives because they're 23 games unbeaten, that's an unbelievable achievement so for us to have done the double over them this year is brilliant but it's three points and we've got to keep cracking on."

Duff added: "You go 2-0 up and then they've got nothing to lose. They probably have 50 minutes where they're on top, they get the goal. They'd probably take a point at the start but at that point they're not thinking of a point, they're thinking for the win so it was a case of character and staying together.

"We said it quite a lot recently in the last six, seven, eight weeks. Going back to the Cambridge game when we had a man sent off after 30 minutes. That's the first time we thought the supporters properly turned up and there's been that feeling in the group and the club and the area - and you see it today.

"The scenes at the end were absolutely fantastic. The place was absolutely rocking. The supporters enjoyed it, the players enjoyed it and they have to because they're hard-earned, they don't come around all the time.

"But they've got a free weekend because the next one is just as important."

Barnsley are not playing on the weekend due to the international break so are back in League One action next Tuesday when they head to Exeter City.

The Verdict

What a result for Barnsley, who will surely now believe that they can force their way into the automatic promotion places.

They've got plenty of ground to make up but after ending Wednesday's record league unbeaten run, they have to feel they can do it.

Duff is right to hail the Owls' remarkable achievement in going 23 League One games unbeaten and ending that run has to make last night's result feel even better.

He's doing a fantastic job at Oakwell and it could get even better before the season is over.