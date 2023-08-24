Highlights Swansea City manager Michael Duff reveals club rejected bid for defender Nathan Wood, highlighting his value as a high-ceiling player.

Southampton reportedly made a £10m bid for Wood, potentially triggering a sell-on clause for former club Middlesbrough.

Duff confirms bid but does not disclose the club, emphasizing that every player has a price and that he is not the ultimate decision-maker.

Swansea City manager Michael Duff has revealed the club has rejected an offer for defender Nathan Wood.

The transfer window is entering its final week, and it is expected that the market is going to heat up as teams up and down the EFL look to wrap up any last-minute deals they have planned.

Swansea looks to be one of the sides that could be busiest as teams circle for their big-name players.

Striker Joel Piroe is being heavily linked with a move away, as Leeds United close in, and Nathan Wood's future is subject for speculation as well.

What is the latest on Nathan Wood’s situation at Swansea City?

Wood has been on the books at Swansea for just over a year, having joined the club from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough last summer.

The defender is closing in on 50 appearances for the Welsh club in all competitions, as he’s become a regular for the team.

The 21-year-old was a firm favourite for Swansea under Russell Martin last term, as he helped the Welsh club finish in tenth place in the league.

It now seems as though the former Swans manager and new Southampton boss is keen to reunite with his old defender.

Wood signed a two-year contract when he joined Swansea, meaning he has one year remaining on that deal, which has placed the club in a tricky situation.

Are Southampton interested in Nathan Wood?

According to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, Southampton have already made a £10 million bid for the defender, with £7 million of it up front and the rest in add-ons.

It then emerged that Wood’s former club Middlesbrough are entitled to a rather “healthy” sell-on clause should the player leave Swansea, meaning it could take more to prise the player away from the club.

Football Insider reported on Thursday morning that Southampton are planning a double raid on the Welsh club, as they eye both Piroe and Wood.

But it now seems there has been an offer for the latter and it has been rejected by the Championship club.

What has Michael Duff said about Nathan Wood’s rejected bid?

Duff has now revealed that the club have received a bid for their centre-back.

He told WalesOnline: “I think there's a bid, yeah. I think it got rejected. It's a sign of having good players. If no one's bidding for any of the players, then we'd be useless. We think we've got some good players.

"Woody's one of those. He's got loads and loads of work to do, but he's got a high ceiling in terms of his footballing ability and his attributes as well.

"As an ex-centre-half I'll try to help him as much as I can, and we'll see what happens."

Duff was asked whether the bid was from Southampton, and said: “I know there was a bid. I've read the same Sky Sports News as you.

"I don't get involved in that part of the conversation. There will be a valuation of every player. If it's met, they get sold. That's the food chain. It doesn't matter where you are in the football world.

"Unless you're a Barcelona or a Man City, or a Chelsea, then every player has a price. Do I get involved in what people are worth? I have an opinion and I speak to Paul [Watson] but I'm not a decision-maker in terms of that."