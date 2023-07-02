New Swansea City manager Michael Duff has revealed where he currently stands regarding the future of talisman Joel Piroe amid links to Premier League sides Everton and Nottingham Forest, as well as newly relegated outfits Leicester City and Southampton.

Piroe is now entering the final year of his current contract with the Swans, meaning that this could present one final opportunity for the club to garner a substantial amount of funds to strengthen the squad in all areas.

What has Michael Duff said about Joel Piroe's transfer speculation?

Duff, who replaced Russell Martin in the Swansea.Com Stadium dugout last week has stated that it would only be a decision relating to "normal football business" if one of the Championship's most prolific strikers was to depart South Wales in this summer window.

Speaking to WalesOnline in one of his first interviews since taking his latest managerial vacancy, the 45-year-old highlighted that despite the speculation regarding Piroe's future he has continued to hold conversations about targets for next season at Swansea.

“I had some good conversations with Joel at our training camp in Spain last week and he was asking about detail in what I want from him," Duff said.

“Until anything changes we will keep on having those conversations. If he goes, he goes, and if he doesn’t he stays - it is not personal, it’s football.

Duff also stressed that contingency plans will be in order for either circumstance moving forward.

“I understand he’s the big name at the club and only has a year left on his contract," the new Swansea boss continued.

"There will be plans in place in terms of the way we play if he stays, and plans for if he goes.”

What is the latest on Joel Piroe's future?

On Thursday, the same publication also reported that the Swans were prepared to "brace themselves" as numerous clubs circle around the striker who has scored 41 goals in 92 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Initial interest came from newly relegated Leicester City, as Enzo Maresca looks to assemble a side capable of achieving a first time promotion back to the Premier League, as well as rumours linking the Dutchman with a potentially quick reunion with Russell Martin at Southampton.

However, the tension between the two clubs following on from Martin's moving process is said to be a complication in such links.

The aforementioned report from WalesOnline states that both Everton and Nottingham Forest have made "tentative enquiries" for the forward, but no official approach has been made yet from either club.