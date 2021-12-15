Michael Dawson picks out star wanted by Leeds and Brighton as the Championship’s best player

Former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Michael Dawson has identified Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton-Diaz as the second tier’s best player, crediting manager Tony Mowbray for playing a major role in his development as he spoke to the Daily Express.

The Chilean international has been a revelation since his exploits with the Chile national team in the summer, scoring a respectable seven times and recording five assists in 40 league appearances last term but turning into a different animal after plying his trade in the Copa America.

That tournament has given him the confidence to step up domestically in the absence of last season’s teammates and talismen Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott, registering 17 goals in 22 Championship displays and proving to be crucial to their current league position.

The Lancashire outfit are currently sitting in fourth place, establishing themselves as the joint-second most potent team in the league alongside AFC Bournemouth with 37 goals, making their attack crucial to their current success.

Although the likes of Reda Khadra, Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan have also been able to chip in, Chilean Brereton-Diaz has been a vital cog to their machine and ex-Tottenham defender Dawson has taken particular notice of the 22-year-old and the impact he has made, having spent time with him at Nottingham Forest in the past.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Express on the forward, Dawson said: “A player I know and was with for a few months is Ben Brereton Diaz.

“His goals, his overall play have been so impressive, and he’s had to be so patient at Blackburn. I think now he’s been scoring goals ever since he changed his name!

“He’s been on fire and put Blackburn in the playoff positions, so that’s credit to him and Tony Mowbray.”

With his current goalscoring form, numerous top-tier sides are thought to be interested in his signature including former Europa League champions Sevilla and Premier League sides Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United.

The Verdict:

Although Brereton-Diaz is a fantastic player and one that deserves all the plaudits for making an impact, this is a huge compliment to receive from ex-England international Dawson.

The likes of Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone would also have been in with a shout of receiving this praise from pundits because they are two players that should be playing in the Premier League.

However, you can definitely see why the Chilean has been singled out, and that’s because he’s become a real leader in a young Blackburn Rovers squad, only 22 himself but setting performance levels for others to aspire to.

It also took him some time to adapt to life at Ewood Park and had to be patient in his quest to become the main man in Lancashire, but he has certainly taken this title with both hands and has continued to perform under the weight of heavy expectations.

Whether he can make the move up seamlessly remains to be seen, but having a full season at Blackburn before reassessing his situation at the end of the 2021/22 campaign may be the best option for him at this stage.