Michael Dawson issues verdict on Derby County’s chances of Championship survival

Former Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson believes it will be ‘nigh on impossible’ for Championship side Derby County to remain afloat in the division, speaking in an interview with the Daily Express.

The Rams currently find themselves on just four points from 22 games having been punished by the EFL with two separate points deductions this season, in a tally totalling 21.

Their initial docking of 12 was immediately implemented when the East Midlands side went into administration back in September, the standard penalty for clubs across the second, third and fourth tiers of English football that have suffered the same fate.

The club’s administrators appealed this decision, but any hopes of this punishment being overturned faded away and matters were made even worse for Wayne Rooney’s side last month when they hit with a further nine-point sanction for breaching the EFL’s financial rules.

With this and the second-tier side still sitting 17 points adrift of safety, they will have to beat all odds to fight back and secure their safety in what would be a miraculous story at Pride Park considering their off-the-pitch turbulence in recent months.

But although they are still very much in the race to survive mathematically, former Tottenham man Dawson believes this task will be too much of a tall order for the Rams despite their bravery against adversity.

He told the Daily Express: “It would be the greatest escape of all time if they stayed up, but I think it’s nigh on impossible.

“But Rooney will keep fighting.

“The shackles are off in a way – there’s no pressure and they’ve been written off thanks to the points deduction. But no, I don’t see it happening.”

The Verdict:

Although some of their youngsters including Liam Thompson and Luke Plange could help Derby to retain their sense of fearlessness, something that could work out in their favour, their lack of squad depth may prove to be costly in the end.

In fairness to the Rams, they have the makings of a good squad with the likes of Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka providing a good mix of youth and experience in the second-tier side’s team, but this is unlikely to be enough at the moment considering their inconsistency.

They may have picked up an impressive four points from a possible six against AFC Bournemouth and Fulham earlier in the campaign, but they followed that up with losses against Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City, the story of the season for a side that have failed to get enough wins on the board.

Failing to turn draws into victories has been a real problem – and their lack of attacking firepower at times has been the cause of this. Unfortunately for them, they may not be able to add any players to their squad during the January transfer window.

And if potential signings fail to materialise during this winter period, then that might be curtains for Derby who have still battled bravely despite their current predicament. But their team spirit means they can’t be written off just yet.