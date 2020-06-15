Michael Dawson fires Nott’m Forest promotion warning to Leeds United and West Brom

Michael Dawson has Leeds United and West Brom in his sights, as the Nottingham Forest veteran looks to turn up the heat in the Championship’s automatic promotion battle.

Leeds currently sit top of the pile and West Brom are second, a point behind Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Fulham are in third, six points adrift of the Baggies, with Brentford and Forest a further four points behind.

A break of over three months is almost over and the Championship will resume this Saturday. For Dawson, he’s still got automatic promotion ambitions.

“We are fifth at the moment and our aim is promotion,” Dawson told talkSPORT, as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Leeds and West Brom were in a good vein of form before everything happened and it’s going to be one of those now, what will happen, who knows?”

Leeds and West Brom were in fine form before the EFL was brought to a halt in March, with Leeds, in particular, flying. Since defeat to Forest, they went on a six-game unbeaten run, winning five on the bounce after a draw at Brentford.

Despite that, Dawson had a warning for the pair, continuing: “We’ve put ourselves in a good position and we’re hunting West Brom and Leeds down.”

The Verdict

This is fair enough really, Forest have to remain positive and focus on what’s above them in the table, otherwise they will be at risk of letting those below them close in.

There’s no guarantee we will see Forest qualify for the play-offs from here and the best way for them to free themselves of that pressure is by focusing on going one better, which is why Dawson is rallying the troops and putting automatic promotion on the airwaves.

It’s good leadership and the sort of positive stance the fans will love.

