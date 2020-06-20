Michael Dawson delivers strong message over Nottingham Forest’s ambitions ahead of season restart

Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson has insisted that previous form will have gone out of the window, and that the Reds will be needing to get off to a strong start to the re-start, if they have got any chance of getting themselves back into the automatic promotion race.

Forest get their campaign back under way against Sheffield Wednesday, and Sabri Lamouchi’s side will be hoping to get off to a strong start as they look to cement their place in the Championship’s top six, while they will also be aiming to close the gap on second placed West Bromwich Albion who are currently ten points clear of the Reds.

The Reds currently sit in fifth place in the table, but with third placed Fulham and fourth placed Brentford facing off against each other in the first game back, there could be a chance for Forest to close the gap on those two sides, but Lamouchi’s side will need to be careful not to get dragged back into the race for the play-offs by getting of to a slow start.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Forest’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, Dawson outlined the Reds’ ambitions to get themselves back into the automatic promotion race by getting off to a strong start in the next few weeks.

He said: “Twenty one years since Forest have been in the Premier League it’s a long, long time and every year you keep dreaming, and we’ve put ourselves in a great, great position. Since Sabri came in at the start of the season he’s done a great job he’s got players, young players playing at the top of their game.

“Performances have gone out of the window, we hope we hit the form that we hit earlier on in the season we lost to West Brom and then we didn’t lose for the next ten, so that’s the kind of form we need in the last nine games to really hit the ground running and the first three games we’ve spoken about are really important.

“If you can win them and teams above you lose it really closes the gap and I think after two weeks you’re going to see how the league really forms and where teams are going to be.”

The verdict

Dawson is right to try and urge the Reds to still believe that they can catch either West Brom or Leeds in the automatic promotion race, although that looks like it is going to be too much of an ask for Forest in the remaining nine matches of the campaign.

However, if Forest can go on a winning run then they could start to put some real pressure on the teams above them in the table, and given the fact that teams will be searching for their best form once again it could give them an outside chance of producing a remarkable end of season run in.

Forest, though, need to first of all concentrate on winning enough games to secure their play-off place at the very least, with the Reds only five points clear of Bristol City in seventh, so were they to get off to a slow start then they could find themselves looking nervously over their shoulders.