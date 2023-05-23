Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper has hinted that he could be back fit for the start of the 2023/24 Championship season.

The 23-year-old was named in the EFL League One Team of the Year for the starring role he played in the Pilgrims' title win and promotion despite suffering a knee injury midway through the season.

Cooper ruptured his ACL in the 1-0 defeat to title rivals Sheffield Wednesday in early February, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

He will have been delighted to see his replacement Callum Burton and the rest of the Plymouth squad get over the line without him as Steven Schumacher's side secured promotion to the Championship via the League One title.

That means Argyle are now preparing for life back in the second tier and it seems there's a chance their star shot-stopper could be ready for the start of 2023/24, which would be a massive boost.

Speaking on the Yours Mine Away! podcast, Cooper reflected on the injury and hinted that he could be back sooner than first thought.

He said: "Luckily, I've got quite an extensive pre-season. Getting a serious injury is never ideal but I looked at it when I got injured and said it was probably the perfect time to do it because there's a chance to get back for the start of the season, obviously with three months off no competitive games.

"If I can get on the grass in June, not even kicking a ball but getting running on the grass again with cones and all that sort of stuff it will be huge."

"Exactly," said Cooper when he was reminded that he'd been sent to one of the best knee surgeons in the world.

He added: "I'm seeing him again next week, looking forward to that, seeing what he says. I'm just taking it easy and not rushing it."

Transfer boost for Birmingham City, Swansea City, and Reading?

There's no doubt that a quick return for Cooper, as long as he is ready, would be a massive boost for Plymouth and their hopes of establishing themselves in the Championship next season but it could also be good news for three other EFL clubs.

Having impressed after coming into the Argyle first team in January, Burton is reportedly attracting interest from Birmingham, Swansea, and Reading.

If Cooper were to return before the end of the summer transfer window then Plymouth may be open to cashing in on their £500,000-rated backup, who only has one year left on his contract.