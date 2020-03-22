Michael Chopra identifies Cardiff City’s greatest ever player

Former Cardiff City frontman Michael Chopra has identified Peter Whittingham as the club’s best ever player following the ex-midfielder’s tragic death earlier this week.

Whittingham passed away at the age of 35 on Thursday after suffering a fall 12 days earlier, and a number of the former playmaker’s ex-teammates have since paid tribute to the talented player who made an enormous 459 appearances for the Bluebirds.

The Aston Villa academy product established himself as a Cardiff legend during his 10-year stint in south Wales, with Whittingham having netted an impressive total of 98 goals for the club following his transfer from Villa in January 2007.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Chopra described it as a privilege to have played alongside Whittingham during his career, while he also labelled the midfielder as the Bluebirds’ best ever player as a result of his consistent performance level across his long stint at the club.

“He is probably the best player that’s ever played for Cardiff as well,” Chopra said.

“You don’t find many players who could pick a player out or take a dead ball like Whitts did.

“For a midfielder to do what he did and to play for Cardiff for ten-and-a-half years is phenomenal.

“I will remember Whitts as a quiet guy, a magician with the football and a family man. It was a privilege to play with him.”

Whittingham played a key role during Cardiff’s promotion to the Premier League in 2013, while he was also involved in the Bluebirds squad which reached the FA Cup final in 2008 as well as the League Cup final in 2012.

Can you score maximum points in this Cardiff quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who did Jordon Mutch join after leaving Cardiff in 2014? Birmingham Crystal Palace QPR West Brom

The Verdict

Whittingham was a talismanic figure for Cardiff throughout his lengthy stint at the club, and it has been clear to see how much he meant to those at the club given the messages paid in tribute to the 35-year-old following his sad death.

The former midfielder played a key role in the Cardiff side which achieved plenty of success with the likes of Michael Chopra and Jay Bothroyd in attack, and it is no surprise to see Chopra delivering such praise of his former teammate given his talent.

Whittingham will be remembered as one of the most exciting players to wear the Cardiff jersey in recent years, and he is certainly worthy of the tag of Cardiff’s best ever player given his overall quality in addition to his dedication to the club.