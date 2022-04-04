Michael Chopra fires back at Swansea City supporters after Cardiff City’s derby defeat

Former Cardiff City striker Michael Chopra was quick to remind the Swansea City fans of the time he scored a late winner against them after he came in for stick on social media following the game on Saturday.

Not sure why all the Jacks keep mentioning the double to me

Are they talking about the double i scored in 2010 when we beat them 2-1 #bluebirds — Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) April 3, 2022

The 38-year-old knows all about the rivalry between the Bluebirds and the Swans, and he was at the ground for the clash over the weekend, which Russell Martin’s men won 4-0.

With Chopra known to interact with fans on Twitter, it’s perhaps no surprise the Swansea supporters were quick to taunt the Cardiff favourite as they savoured the win, which meant they became the first team to ever do the double in this fixture.

However, that prompted a response from Chopra, who looked back to when his two goals, including a last minute winner, sealed a win for the capital city side back in 2010.

“Not sure why all the Jacks keep mentioning the double to me. Are they talking about the double I scored in 2010 when we beat them 2-1?”

The win saw Swansea leapfrog Steve Morison’s side in the table, although both teams don’t have much to play for in the coming weeks.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

The verdict

This is what the rivalry is all about, with fans giving each other a bit of stick when the result goes their way, as long as it doesn’t cross the line.

In this case, Chopra is right to give some back and he will have fond memories of that big win when he scored twice.

For Swansea though, they won’t really care about that as they will still be enjoying the historic victory on Saturday which has ensured they have the bragging rights until next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.