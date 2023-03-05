Michael Carrick’s stance on Middlesbrough future revealed

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is keen to stay put on Teesside and guide his current team back to the Premier League even if he’s linked with a move elsewhere, according to the Daily Express.

The former Manchester United midfielder has made an excellent start to management, transforming Boro from relegation candidates to promotion contenders, with the club sitting just four points adrift of the top two following their 5-0 win against Reading yesterday.

It previously looked as though Burnley and Sheffield United would go on and secure automatic promotion quite comfortably – but Carrick’s side’s consistency under his stewardship has led them to their strong position.

Although he hasn’t been officially linked with the West Ham United job yet, the Daily Express has identified him as someone who could potentially come in and replace David Moyes, who’s currently under a huge amount of pressure following the Hammers’ 4-0 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Carrick spent time at West Ham during the early stages of his career before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur in 2004, with his previous ties to the club potentially making him a suitable candidate.

However, the 41-year-old was only appointed Boro boss during the latter stages of October and “ideally”, he would want to remain on Teesside.

The Verdict:

Even if West Ham came calling, he should probably stay at the Riverside because his current side are in the ascendancy now and have a real chance of catching the Blades.

Although United will be a tough nut to crack considering they have been reasonably consistent this season, nerves and injuries may start to creep in for them and that could give the Teesside outfit an opportunity to capitalise.

The chance to get a promotion on his CV in his first permanent managerial role is too good to resist and that’s why he shouldn’t be looking to move on before the end of the season.

Even if other opportunities do pop up, the ingredients are there at the Riverside for him to be successful there in the long term and as a local boy, he will be keen to taste success there.

Boro supporters will be desperate not to lose him anytime soon – but they could potentially be the victims of their own success if the former England international continues to thrive.

They have done extremely well under his stewardship.