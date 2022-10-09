Michael Carrick’s main rival for Middlesbrough job emerges

Former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has emerged as joint-favourite alongside ex-Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick to take the Middlesbrough job, according to an update from The Sun.

Spanish coach Corberan left the Terriers in the summer to link up with Greek giants Olympiacos – but didn’t enjoy a successful time there and finds himself out of work already despite building up a decent managerial CV at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He is now being considered as a serious option by officials at the Riverside Stadium, with Steve Gibson and other key figures seeing him guide Huddersfield to the play-off final last season against all odds.

However, he isn’t the only man in the race with Carrick also set to be interviewed for the job as owner Gibson prepares to make his final decision on who should succeed Chris Wilder.

Wilder was dismissed earlier this week after guiding the Teesside outfit to just two victories in their opening 11 league fixtures of the season, a poor start that came as a shock to some considering the 55-year-old’s successful first season at the club.

This latest report has also revealed that former Watford boss Rob Edwards is still being considered as an option, though Corberan is Carrick’s main rival at this stage.

The Verdict:

Corberan did operate with a back five last season and managed to tighten up the Terriers’ defence, potentially making him the ideal candidate to come in and succeed Wilder.

However, it took time for the former Leeds United coach to get the club into shape as they finished just above the relegation zone at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

But it could definitely be argued that Boro have a much better squad than the one he had at his disposal during that season, potentially allowing him to make a reasonably fast start to life on Teesside despite them enduring a sticky start to the campaign.

In terms of Carrick, it would be a risky move considering his inexperience in management but it’s a gamble that could potentially pay off.

You would think the ex-United player would benefit from playing a back five considering the players he will have if he gets the job, though it’s currently unclear whether he will stick with a similar formation or revert to a back four.

He will have a big job on his hands if he does win the race.