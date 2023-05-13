Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has urged his players to enjoy themselves during this evening's clash against Coventry City, according to defender Darragh Lenihan who spoke to the Irish News.

Finishing in fourth place, Boro have the advantage of having the second leg of the play-off semi-final at home.

However, they will need to be on their guard this evening as they make their way to the Coventry Building Society Arena, with the Sky Blues' home atmosphere being commended by many opposition supporters in the past couple of seasons.

Sheffield Wednesday's humiliating 4-0 loss against Peterborough United yesterday evening is a warning to Boro too - because Darren Ferguson's men used their own home advantage to all but seal their place in the League One play-off final already.

Middlesbrough's wobble

Boro don't exactly have a huge amount of momentum going into the play-offs, losing two and drawing one in their last three league matches of the campaign.

Losing against Luton Town because of a very controversial penalty call, they can be forgiven for that.

They were also arguably the victim of a poor refereeing decision against Rotherham United when Anferee Dijksteel was sent off, but they didn't do enough in South Yorkshire to earn a point.

Thankfully for them, they managed to recover and secure a point against tonight's opponents Coventry on the final day.

Although tonight could be a very tense game for Boro who will be desperate to put themselves on the front foot ahead of the second leg, Carrick has urged his players to enjoy the occasion.

That's according to Lenihan. Asked what Carrick's message for the players is for this evening's clash, the defender said: "It’s just another game, it’s just another game, just go and show what you can do, do what he’s asked in terms of tactics and what not, and go and enjoy it.

"That’s one thing he’s always said since day one. The first meeting, he just said, ‘enjoy the game, enjoy playing football, enjoy taking the ball and passing the ball’.

"That’s what we’ll try to do and see where it takes us."

Should Middlesbrough's players enjoy the occasion?

With the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres on the bench, Boro will need to concentrate as much as possible.

When they do venture forward though, they can afford to enjoy it and express themselves with the quality of the players they have at their disposal.

Aaron Ramsey may not be fully fit but Isaiah Jones can be a real asset with his speed, Chuba Akpom won't be short of confidence following such an excellent season and you would back Cameron Archer to cause quite a few problems in the final third.

If they can keep things tight at the back, something that will be crucial, they should be able to enjoy the occasion and head into the second leg in a reasonably strong position.

But this evening will be a tricky assignment, so it would be difficult to see Boro's players enjoying too much of the much unless they can get themselves into a comfortable lead early on!