Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has warned his players that the Championship play-offs will be "a different ball game" after their 1-1 final-day draw with Coventry City.

Boro secured their place in the play-offs weeks ago but Monday's result at the Riverside confirmed that the Sky Blues will be their semi-final opponents - with Luton Town taking on Sunderland in the other tie.

Gustavo Hamer gave the visitors the after 22 minutes but Cameron Archer equalised just before the break and neither side was able to find a winner in the second half.

Boro and Coventry will meet at the Coventry Building Society Arena for the first leg at midday on Sunday 14th May before facing off at the Riverside in the reverse fixture at 8pm on the evening of Wednesday 17th May.

The Stadium of Light will host the first leg of the other tie at 5:30pm on Saturday 13th May before Sunderland head to Kenilworth Road to play Luton in the second leg at 8pm on Tuesday 16th May.

Michael Carrick's play-off warning

The final-day clash between Boro and Sky Blues has given both sides a chance to size each other up before their play-off semi-final.

However, Carrick has warned his players through the media that things are going to feel very different next time they face Coventry.

Pressed on what he'd learnt about Mark Robins' side, the Boro boss told Coventry Live: “Nothing that I didn’t already know to be honest. They are a really good team who have been playing very, very well. They are organised and play good football and are a real threat going forward.

“And they’re a threat on transitions, as we’ve seen. I thought the longer the game went we dealt with it really well but they are big threat, as you’d expect from a team that’s been on the run they’ve been on and being in the position they are in. There are four good teams in the play-offs and it’s all about what happens next.”

He went on to offer a warning: "There’s no hiding the fact that we knew our fate a couple of weeks ago but credit to the boys for the way they have performed. I know we haven’t had the results but the performances have been pretty good and now we are where we are.

“I think we can take a lot of confidence from this performance and I think the longer the game went on the boys showed that they were confident.

“Without singling out anyone I thought the boys played well but listen, next week is a completely different kettle of fish. We’ll look at today’s game and learn what we can from it but there’s no hiding from the fact that next week’s game is a different ball game.”

Can Middlesbrough win the play-offs?

Carrick is right to prepare his players for what is going to be a significant step-up in pressure.

Their dramatic rise up the table meant the pressure has been off the Teessiders for much of 2022/23 but they head into play-offs as one of the favourites.

It's going to be very interesting to see how Boro are impacted - having been so successful with their attack-minded approach under Carrick.