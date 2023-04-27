Middlesbrough have now confirmed their place in this season’s Championship play-offs.

Boro were a struggling side that looked doomed to be in a relegation battle; however, since Michael Carrick walked through the door, the club’s fortunes have been turned on their heads.

The momentum shifted, and Boro went on an impressive run of form that put them not only in contention for the play-offs but for automatic promotion as well.

However, a dip in form lately ended their hopes, and now Carrick’s men have got to prepare for the play-offs, and the Boro boss believes he’ll benefit from playing in them when it comes to preparing his team.

Who can Middlesbrough face in the play-offs?

Middlesbrough are currently sitting in fourth place on 74 points, four adrift of third place Luton Town, who beat Carrick’s men on Monday night.

So, there is still a possibility that Boro can still finish third; however, with Carrick likely to rotate his team in these remaining two games of the season, it seems they are likely to finish fourth.

That would mean Boro will have home advantage when it comes to the second leg of the play-offs. If Middlesbrough were to finish fourth, they would play the side that finished in fifth place.

The two teams that are currently occupying the final play-off spots are Coventry City and Sunderland; both sides are unbeaten in their last five league games.

However, there are still a host of sides in the conversation, with Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, West Bromwich Albion, and Norwich City all vying for a spot as well.

What has Michael Carrick said about the Championship play-offs?

Carrick has experience playing in the Championship play-offs before, having played for West Ham United against Crystal Palace in the 2004 play-off final, a game that he lost.

The Boro boss suffered this early setback but managed to still go on to have an incredible career and win everything in football.

Now Carrick believes he will be able to call upon that experience as he prepares his side for the play-offs, and he believes his team will be prepared for whoever they face.

He said, via The Northern Echo: “I've experienced the play-offs once before when I was a player at West Ham. We lost in the play-off final, and I know it was a long time ago, but I feel I know what the play-offs bring. There is enough experience in the group as well, so it is what it is.

"There is no point making it any bigger or smaller than what it is. It can be unpredictable at times, but we've got to be ready for that. And we should look forward to that because we're playing well, we've got a good group. Hopefully we can get as many fit as we possibly can going into it and look forward to what's ahead."

Carrick also went on to add that while preparing for the play-offs there has been no talk about the Premier League whatsoever.

He added: “We certainly won't talk about it. We haven't talked about it all season and there is no reason to start yet.

"Certainly behind the scenes, as a club you've got to make provisions for that possibility, that's just part of the forward planning. That's not getting blase or taking anything for granted, you just have to have some sort of plan.

"But as a staff and players as a group, we're just focused on finishing the season strong, playing well like we did against Luton and taking that forward.

"Of course, as a club you have to have things in place behind the scenes, making plans in terms of the summer and things like that. But that certainly won't affect how we approach the remaining games."