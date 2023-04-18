Middlesbrough will be looking to back up the superb display that they produced against Norwich City last week by securing a positive result in their meeting with Hull City tomorrow.

Boro completely outclassed the Canaries at the Riverside Stadium as they sealed a 5-1 win thanks to a brace from Cameron Archer and goals from Aaron Ramsey, Hayden Hackney and Chuba Akpom.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has now guided his side to 17 victories in the 26 league games that he has overseen.

As a result of the impressive job that Carrick is doing at Boro, he has recently been touted with a potential move to West Ham United.

A report from the Daily Mirror last month suggested that the Irons had earmarked Carrick as a potential successor to David Moyes.

Here, we have decided to assess whether Carrick will be willing to leave Middlesbrough while also taking a look at the latest news regarding West Ham's interest.

Will Michael Carrick leave Middlesbrough?

When you consider that Middlesbrough are currently vying for promotion in the Championship, it would be a major surprise if Carrick leaves before the season reaches a crescendo.

While a top-two finish is no longer a realistic target for Boro, they will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a return to the Premier League via the play-offs with Carrick at the helm.

However, when the season does draw to a close, Middlesbrough may have a battle on their hands to retain the services of Carrick.

According to TEAMtalk, Boro have a real fear of losing Carrick to one of three Premier League clubs.

As well attracting interest from West Ham, Carrick is also being tracked by Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Both of these clubs will be on the lookout for a new manager ahead of the 2022/23 campaign as Dean Smith and Roy Hodgson's respective short-term deals expire in June.

What is the latest with West Ham interest in Carrick?

West Ham were initially linked with Carrick last month.

As per the aforementioned report from the Daily Mirror, the Irons are more likely to make a move for the 41-year-old in the summer rather than during the closing stages of the season.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham hold the biggest interest in Carrick compared to fellow Premier League sides Leicester and Palace.

While Carrick is understood to be happy at Middlesbrough, the Championship side have accepted that it may be difficult to keep him even if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

With Carrick's contract set to run until 2025, West Ham would have to pay a significant compensation fee to secure his services later this year.