Carlton Palmer has broken down his thoughts on Middlesbrough’s summer transfer window.

It was a difficult few months for Michael Carrick as he saw some of his best players from last season depart the Riverside.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Ryan Giles, Zack Steffen and Cameron Archer all returned to their parent clubs after the end of their loan deals.

Chuba Akpom was also sold to Ajax in a big money deal, leaving the team without their best attacking options.

Players were signed to replace these figures, including the likes of Morgan Rogers, Seny Dieng, Lukas Engel and Emmanuel Latte Lath.

However, results so far this season have suggested a major drop-off in form after they narrowly missed out on promotion in the previous campaign.

What has Carlton Palmer made of Middlesbrough’s transfer business?

Palmer has criticised the window from Boro, claiming that their business is reflected by their current standing in the Championship table.

He has highlighted the loss of Akpom as a particularly poor piece of business given his goal scoring efforts from last season.

“I think Michael Carrick will be disappointed with the window at Middlesbrough,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Noticeably losing the league’s and Middlesbrough’s top scorer last season Akpom to Ajax for £12.3 million.

“11 players left the club, generating £12.75 million, and 15 players arriving costing £9.5 million, leaving Middlesbrough £3.25 million to the good.

“The window [is] reflected in Middlesbrough’s league position, rock bottom after five games with one point.”

Middlesbrough have yet to win a league game this season, with Carrick’s side sitting 24th out of 24 in the standings going into the September international break.

Boro have earned just one point from a possible 18 and are already three points adrift of safety.

Results will need to improve after the break if the club is to have any chance of competing for promotion this season.

Defeats to QPR, West Brom, Coventry City and Millwall have given the team the worst record of any side in the division after five games.

Boro’s sole point came from a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town, but Carrick’s side have lost their two fixtures following that result.

Middlesbrough have scored three and conceded 11, highlighting the level of the problem for the squad at the moment.

Next up for Boro is a visit to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers on 16 September.

Can Middlesbrough still fight for promotion despite a poor start to the season?

Middlesbrough suffered a similarly poor start to the campaign last year after a difficult summer transfer window.

While the club didn’t learn its lessons in the market, it does show that a play-off place is still possible.

However, if this form continues then any chance of a top two spot will be over already given the early form of their potential promotion rivals.

It was a poor start that ultimately cost the club an automatic promotion place in the previous campaign, so this should be a wake up call to the board that there needs to be smarter planning going into the summer in the future.