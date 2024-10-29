This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Middlesbrough's inconsistent start to the 2024/25 campaign continued on Sunday, as they surrendered a two-goal lead away to Norwich City, drawing 3-3 at Carrow Road.

Two goals from Tommy Conway and a Finn Azaz strike had cancelled out an early Borja Sainz screamer to give Michael Carrick's side a 3-1 lead before half-time. However, a late collapse saw the Canaries' Spaniard grab his second before Senny Dieng turned into his own net from a Kellen Fisher cross to level the game once again.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Boro, who had hoped to make it two wins from two against play-off contenders following a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in mid-week, keeping them 9th in the table, just a point off the top six.

With an important few weeks ahead of Middlesbrough, as they look to enter the play-off places before the third international break of the season, one supporter is hoping to see Carrick make a change to the starting XI to help bridge that gap.

Carrick urged to bring Anfernee Dijksteel into the fray

Boro are sometimes a side that are difficult to predict, as one week they can be one of the best in the league, and at other times they are extremely wasteful and unproductive with the possession that they have.

This is an issue for Carrick as he had to work out a way of consistently scoring goals, and utilising his full-backs to help with that could probably be the best way to see his team perform going forward.

Luke Ayling has not been as fruitful on the ball as he could have been at times, and with just one assist to his name in 12 appearances, Football League World's Middlesbrough Fan Pundit, Jasper Hudson, believes that he should be switched with another of Boro's right-backs going forward.

When asked by FLW which player he thinks should be given more minutes on the pitch, he said: "Anfernee Dijksteel is definitely a player, who I think, based on performances so far this season, should be starting.

"I think when he's played, he's been good for the most part and Luke Ayling this season hasn't been where it's at. So, on performances, I think Dijksteel should start."

Jasper continued: "He started on Sunday against Norwich and was very good. I think you could even tell the drop-off when Ayling came on.

"Dijksteel is much more athletic, maybe not as technically good, but I think he brings a presence to the side. With Ben Doak on the wing, I don't think we need that quality as much from the right back. I feel like Doak offers you all that quality you need on the ball. So Dijksteel could be a good fit in behind him."

Dijksteel has never had consistent minutes at the Riverside Stadium

Although there is a desire from our Fan Pundit to see Dijksteel out on the pitch more regularly, it is not something that has been done too often during his time at Middlesbrough.

The right-back has racked up just 123 appearances for the club in the Championship since making his debut in August 2019, starting only 97 times.

This could be a cause for concern, with his injury history something that will be on the mind of Carrick after the 28-year-old missed a huge amount of the 2019/20 campaign due to a knee injury, while also missing out on several occasions in 2021/22.

However, he seems to have put his past behind him, and Dijksteel could play a huge part in Middlesbrough's season if given the opportunity.

Anfernee Dijksteel Stats vs Norwich City (FotMob)* Minutes Played 82 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass Accuracy 83% Chances Created 2 Touches 63 Duels Won 8 Recoveries 8 Clearances (Headed Clearances) 2 (2) Interceptions 3 FotMob Rating 7.7

He picked up an assist against Norwich, and also won eight of his 11 duels against the division's most in-form player in Sainz. It will take time for Dijksteel to get up to full pace due to his lack of regular game-time, but if given the chance, he could make that position his own and keep Ayling out of contention for the position.