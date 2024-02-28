Highlights Dieng's return is crucial for Middlesbrough's goalkeeping stability and distribution improvement in tough league positions.

Carrick faces a dilemma on choosing between the more experienced Dieng and the commendable Glover in a struggling season.

Malt believes Dieng's inclusion in upcoming games will boost Boro's chances for a top six finish and needs Carrick's faith.

Seny Dieng has been out of action for Middlesbrough since the team’s 2-1 win over Swansea City in December.

The goalkeeper suffered a thigh injury which also ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Thomas Glover has been used in his place during his absence, but Dieng has remained on the bench since returning to full fitness at the start of February.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper comparison (stats per Fbref.com) Clean sheets Goals conceded (per game) Seny Dieng - 2023/24 Championship 5 34 (1.54) Thomas Glover - 2023/24 Championship 1 15 (1.25)

Despite starting the opening 22 matches of the league campaign, the Senegal international did not immediately earn his place back in Michael Carrick’s starting lineup.

The Boro boss now has a decision to make over his first-choice goalkeeper, with Glover having staked a claim to keep his place in the team.

Dieng should be back in the Middlesbrough team

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt believes it is now time to bring Dieng back into the starting lineup.

She believes that the 29-year-old is the better goalkeeper and that his distribution should help the team improve as well.

“I definitely think Seny Dieng should be back between the sticks,” Malt told Football League World.

“Firstly, he’s the better goalkeeper and, secondly, although to his credit Tom Glover has been okay for the most part since Dieng got injured, we have seen a few shaky moments from him recently.

“I think if there was ever a time to bring Dieng back into the starting lineup, it is probably against Stoke.

“I do think that he will help with our distribution out from the back as well because he just seems like the better of the two in that regard.

“And, as I mentioned, I just think he’s the better keeper so [if] he’s fit then Carrick should definitely start him in the next game.”

Middlesbrough league position

Middlesbrough have lost three of their last four league games, which has seen them suffer a big setback in their bid for a top six finish.

The gap to the play-off places is now 11 points, but Carrick’s side does hold a game in hand over their promotion rivals.

Boro have 13 fixtures remaining to turn things around, as they seek a second consecutive top six finish.

Next up for the Teesside outfit is a trip to Stoke City to face Steven Schumacher’s team on 2 March.

Now is the time to bring Dieng back

A fixture against a misfiring Stoke seems like an ideal time to bring Dieng back into the fold.

The shot-stopper’s injury was a blow to Boro’s season, but he likely would have missed multiple games anyway due to international duty.

Glover has done okay since coming into the side, and Carrick will feel positive about how well his second-choice has performed over multiple games.

However, it is time to bring Dieng back into the team, as he is the better, more proven option and he can help the team’s chances of turning around their top six hopes.