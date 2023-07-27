Highlights Middlesbrough head coach, Michael Carrick, is not worried about the striker situation at the club but acknowledges the need for squad improvement.

Boro's hopes of re-signing Cameron Archer have been dealt a blow as Unai Emery wants to keep him in Aston Villa's first-team squad this season.

Despite the setback, Carrick remains confident in the squad's talent and is patient in finding the right additions to balance the team, with other options for the central striker role.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has said he is "not worried" about the striker situation at the Riverside but confirmed that the North East club are "well aware of what work we need to do and how we need to improve the squad".

The update comes after Boro were handed a blow to their hopes of re-signing Aston Villa's Cameron Archer, who starred on loan in the second half of last season.

The Teessiders have been linked with another move for Archer since he headed back to his parent club at the end of the 2022/23 campaign but have had to be patient.

The 21-year-old has twice enjoyed eye-catching loan spells in the Championship, with first Preston North End and then Boro, but is yet to get a proper chance to make his mark at Villa Park.

It is starting look like he may get his chance this term as in a blow to Boro's hopes of a fresh deal Unai Emery suggested that he wants to keep Archer in his first team squad this season.

On the topic of the former Teesside loanee and summer signing Jhon Duran, he told Birmingham Live: "We are not speaking about the possibility of him going on loan.

"He's a player we will need because he is our second striker with Cameron Archer and we have to use both as well and we have to give them chances to help us, but it’s not a possibility for Jhon Duran to go on loan, it’s to stay here."

Middlesbrough striker search

Despite a string of attacking signings this summer, The Northern Echo has reported that Boro remain in the market for a new striker and would have loved that to be a fresh loan deal for Archer.

That now looks unlikely but, speaking after yesterday's pre-season friendly with Bradford City, Carrick revealed his stance on the situation.

"I’m not worried (about the striker situation)," he told The Northern Echo.

“We’re well aware of what work we need to do and how we need to improve the squad from our point of view. I’m not worried about it. We’ve got a good squad and some real talent within the group.

“As I’ve said, we’re looking to add to it and we’re looking to balance the group off. That’s just normal. Of course, we want everything done yesterday, that’s just how it is. But we’re patient enough to get the right things when they appear.”

On transfers in general, he added: “As a squad, we look strong. Of course, we want to try to improve it in different ways – that’s just normal, everyone in every league in the world is trying to do that at the moment and we’re no different.”

What are Michael Carrick's current striker options?

It makes sense that Carrick is keen to replace Archer, whether that's with the Villa man or someone else, but he does have other options for the centre-forward role.

Chuba Akpom may have thrived playing slightly deeper last term but has played as a number nine previously, as has Marcus Forss, who was seen as a central striker before the Boro boss used him out wide.

20-year-old Josh Coburn enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Bristol Rovers in 2022/23 and is a bright talent while 22-year-old Matthew Hoppe, who was signed in a multi-million-pound deal last summer, started against Bradford.

Then there is Matt Crooks, the physical midfielder that was used up top by Carrick last term and has recently signed a one-year contract extension.