Middlesbrough will be looking to go one step further next season as they hope to achieve their Premier League dreams.

Despite a terrible start to the Championship season, Boro somehow got themselves up to the top end of the table, narrowly missing out on a play-off final place.

The turnaround was down to Michael Carrick’s arrival at the Riverside Stadium; the former Manchester United and England man transformed the club in a short space of time.

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans

Carrick and co. will be disappointed with how the season ended, but considering where they were when he arrived, it was a magnificent turnaround.

Now the aim for the Teessiders will be to go all the way and reach the Premier League in the 2023/24 season.

Boro have a lot of players that they need to replace this summer, with four players being let go when their contracts expire and players that were on loan now returning to their parent clubs.

Two key players they have lost were Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer, both from Aston Villa.

Additionally, Football League World exclusively revealed recently that Luton Town are keeping an eye on Chuba Akpom’s situation as they weigh up a move.

There are multiple positions that Boro need to strengthen before the start of the 2023/24 season, one being the wide area and it could be wise for Carrick to look to strike a deal for Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri to do so.

Who is Facundo Pellistri?

The 21-year-old is from Uruguay and started his professional career in his homeland for a side called Penarol.

He came through the club’s youth system, making a breakthrough in the first team in 2019. He played 37 times for Penarol, scoring two goals and registering four assists.

His performances for the club caught the eye, and in 2020 he made a surprise move to United.

Pellistri featured for United’s academy setup before being loaned out to La Liga side Deportivo Alaves. He returned to Old Trafford that summer but was sent out on loan again in 2021/22. In his two spells at the club, he played 35 times.

This season saw Pellistri stay at the Premier League club for the season, partly because he was injured in pre-season but also because he impressed manager Erik ten Hag.

Pellistri officially made his United debut this season, appearing 10 times for the first team in all competitions - one of which was from the start.

Why Facundo Pellistri would be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

United are expected to be busy with incomings this summer, and with Amad Diallo potentially staying on at the club in a first team capacity, Pellistri may find himself further down the pecking order.

Therefore, this summer may be the perfect time for the winger to go out on loan to a side that plays in England.

Diallo’s successful season is a pathway for other players like Pellistri to follow, so with the squad low on numbers and options, Carrick should be looking to reunite with the 21-year-old.

The Boro boss will be familiar with the winger, as he was on the coaching staff when the club signed Pellistri.

The Man United man is in need of first team football on a regular basis and there may not be a better place than Middlesbrough at this current time.

He would join a team that will no doubt be attacking again next season, and he’ll play for someone with whom he has worked before.

While Middlesbrough and Carrick showed they are a team and manager that can be trusted with loan players, Pellistri’s addition could really help the Teessiders to continue to make progress, and who knows, he could have the same impact Diallo had at Sunderland.