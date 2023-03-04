Michael Carrick should look to do what Neil Warnock couldn’t at Middlesbrough if Huddersfield Town go down: Opinion

The battle for relegation from the Championship can be settled on tight margins and you feel Huddersfield Town may live to regret loaning out Sorba Thomas when all is said and done.

The wide player was outstanding under Carlos Corberan last season but fell out of favour under Mark Fotheringham and was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers in January.

Fotheringham’s replacement, Neil Warnock, has revealed he would love to still have Thomas as part of his squad as he looks to lead the Terriers to survival and that he tried to sign the Welshman for Middlesbrough.

If Warnock is unable to keep Huddersfield up and Boro miss out on promotion, then Michael Carrick should try and do what one of his predecessors could not and bring the 24-year-old to the Riverside.

The turnaround under Carrick has been hugely impressive – the Teessiders are now the frontrunners to make the play-offs and will still have aspirations to catch second-placed Sheffield United.

If they’re a Championship side again next season, promotion will clearly be the aim and you’d expect Steve Gibson to back the former Manchester United midfielder in the summer to help him secure that.

One area that Carrick will likely be keen to address is the flanks. He deserves a lot of credit for how effective Marcus Forss, a striker by trade, has been off the right while there’s no doubting Riley McGree’s talents but neither are out-and-out wingers like Thomas.

Beyond Isaiah Jones, who was playing wing-back last season and is still very raw, Boro lack pacey wide players and the 4-2-3-1 system that they’ve favoured under their current head coach could be more effective if he had them to call upon.

Thomas offers much more than just speed. His delivery in the final third is up there with the best in the Championship – as his 22 assists for the Terriers since joining from Boreham Wood in January 2021 show.

With a contract that runs until the summer of 2026, prizing him away from the John Smith’s Stadium does not look like a particularly easy task now Fotheringham has gone.

Warnock, or whoever else is in charge heading into next season, will want Thomas in the squad but if Huddersfield are relegated, he will push to leave the Yorkshire club – and rightly so.

The Wales international is a Championship-quality player. He will likely look at the project Carrick is building, as well as the way that attacking players like Forss and Chuba Akpom have kicked on under him, and want to be part of it.

Warnock may not have been able to land Thomas when he left Boreham Wood but Boro should be lining him up as a potential target ahead of the summer.