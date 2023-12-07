Highlights Seny Dieng had a poor performance in the game against Leeds United, making crucial mistakes for the goals despite making five saves.

The goals scored against Dieng were avoidable and he lost possession cheaply in the build-up to one of them.

Middlesbrough cannot afford such mistakes from their goalkeeper, especially considering how tight the Championship table is around the playoff places. Carrick may need to consider alternative options in goal, such as backup goalkeeper Tom Glover.

Middlesbrough suffered a big loss against Leeds United with one of their players not having the best of games with some crucial mistakes for the goals.

Daniel Farke's side ran away with a 3-2 victory with two goals in the opening ten minutes to completely turn the game on its head after Emannuel Latte Lath gave Michael Carrick's side the lead.

The goals kept coming in the first half as Joel Piroe added to Carrick's misery, but Latte gave them some hope of a comeback.

It was not to be for Middlesbrough, who gave Leeds a good run for their money, but Carrick will surely be frustrated about how one player performed and that was their goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

How poor was Seny Dieng's performance?

Looking at the fact he made five saves in the game would suggest he had a good performance, but his goals prevented stat on Sofascore was in the minuses which confirms he had a poor game.

For the first goal he stays rooted to his goal line when the ball is looping high ready for him to come and catch it but instead, Dan James was able to head it into the bottom right corner.

When Leeds took the lead through Crysencio Summerville's header, he got his hand on it, but it still went through him and then he lost possession cheaply in the build-up to Piroe's penalty for the third goal.

All three goals are avoidable from the goalkeeper's point of view and when the Championship table is so tight around the play-off places, it is something Middlesbrough simply cannot afford to happen.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Should Carrick be looking at alternative options in goal?

Dieng was signed from Queens Park Rangers in the summer as Carrick needed to bring in a replacement for Zak Steffen who was on loan from Manchester City.

He has been the undisputed number one so far this season, but Middlesbrough have been leaking goals as he only has five clean sheets to his name and overall, he has -4.69 goals prevented, which will be an alarming stat for Carrick.

The former Manchester United interim boss does have Tom Glover as his backup and he was signed in the summer from Australian side Melbourne City.

Glover does have some experience with English football because, as a youngster, he was at the Tottenham Hotspur academy before going to Australia.

He has played all four League Cup games for Middlesbrough so far, so he is expected to carry on in that role and get a start against Port Vale in the quarter-final.

If he carries on impressing, then Carrick might have a dilemma on his hands about whether to go with him over Dieng.

It may feel a bit harsh to drop his new supposed number-one goalkeeper so early on in the campaign, but the best managers have to take these risks which may pay off in the long term.

If Dieng does carry on letting goals in that he simply shouldn't, then he may cost Boro vital points and possibly their promotion.

Of course, as well as this if Carrick does believe the goalkeeping situation to be a drastic one, he has January just around the corner so it could develop into an interesting transfer saga.