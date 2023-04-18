Michael Carrick has claimed patience will be key for Dan Barlaser at Middlesbrough.

The midfielder joined the club in the January transfer market in a reported fee worth up to £900,000 from Rotherham United.

However, game time has been limited since making the switch to the Riverside midway through the campaign.

The 26-year-old has made just seven league appearances for Carrick’s side, including just one start.

Does Barlaser have a future with Middlesbrough?

The Boro boss believes that Barlaser’s time will come, praising the player’s technical qualities.

Carrick has claimed that he will get chances in the team and that he has adapted well to his new surroundings by fitting in with the squad.

The former midfielder acknowledged the work that the player is putting in at training, but admitted it is difficult for him to get into the team due to how well others are playing.

"We brought Dan to the club because we really like him as a player,” said Carrick, via Teesside Live.

“He's got fantastic attributes and he's been fantastic around the group, he really has been.

“He's desperate to play and so he should be.

“There will be games that he plays.

"I'm fully behind him and fully trust him.

“I see him every day working, and I know what he's capable of doing.

“It's not an easy decision when you have to pick between good players but that's why we're here and hopefully we make the right calls and everyone has a part to play."

Barlaser was a key part of Rotherham’s squad before making the January move to Boro.

The midfielder featured 28 times for the Millers in their quest to maintain their Championship status.

He stood out as an impressive part of the team, contributing two goals and seven assists for the newly promoted club.

However, game time has been much harder to come by since joining Carrick’s side.

Has signing Barlaser been worth it to Middlesbrough?

For a fee of only roughly £900K, this hasn’t been the worst outcome for Boro.

The midfielder has been able to adjust to his new surroundings without the pressure of needing to improve the team immediately.

This approach could benefit everyone in the long-run as he has been bedded into the side ahead of pre-season.

Ideally he’d have played a bigger role in Middlesbrough’s rise up to the play-off places, but he could yet still have his say in the team’s promotion chances.

For all intents and purposes, Carrick is happy with his progress, so this should indicate that not all hope is lost on the player already even if his lack of game time is a concern.