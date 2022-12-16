Michael Carrick shares update on Middlesbrough duo as Burnley clash looms

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Marc Bola and Matt Clarke have both made progress from their respective injury issues ahead of the club’s showdown with Burnley this weekend.

However, this particular clash will still come too soon for the duo.

Bola has not been included in Middlesbrough’s match-day squad since their defeat to Preston North End due to an issue with his knee.

As for Clarke, the defender has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a back injury.

In the absence of this duo, Boro have recently managed to step up their performance levels in the Championship.

Having accumulated an impressive total of 13 points from their last five league games, Middlesbrough will be confident in their ability to cause some issues for Burnley on Saturday.

Boro will unquestionably need to be firing on all cylinders in this particular fixture as the Clarets currently lead the way in the second-tier standings and have yet to lose a home league game this season.

Ahead of this showdown, Carrick has shared an update on Bola and Clarke.

Speaking to Teesside Live, the Middlesbrough boss said: “The squad is all foo and we’ve not got any new issues, so we’re looking forward to the game.

“Both Marc and Matt are a little bit closer.

“They won’t be involved this week but they are a bit closer.

“Hopefully they are both back sooner rather than later.”

The Verdict

This is a relatively encouraging update as Bola and Clarke are certainly getting closer to being fit enough to feature for Middlesbrough.

Whereas it remains to be seen whether this duo will make a return to action this month, they could both potentially help Boro launch a push for a play-off place in the New Year if they avoid any further injury setbacks.

Capable of playing as a centre-back and as a left-back, Bola’s versatility could prove to be useful for Middlesbrough in the second half of the season.

Clarke meanwhile knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as he has made 120 Championship appearances during his career to date.