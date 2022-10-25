Michael Carrick shares initial thoughts on Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson

New Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has revealed his “huge” respect for Teessiders owner Steve Gibson and suggested his presence was a key factor in his decision to take charge

Carrick was appointed by the Championship club yesterday – three weeks after Chris Wilder was sacked after a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign.

There had been suggestions of a strained relationship between Wilder and Gibson, due in part to a summer transfer window that left the recently departed manager unsatisfied.

But it appears Carrick’s relationship with the Boro owner has got off to a strong start, with the former Manchester United midfielder sharing his initial thoughts on working with someone that has shown faith in young coaches in the past.

In an interview with club media, he said: “It’s a huge opportunity and I’m really grateful for it.

“I’m hugely respectful of Steve and what he’s done not just for the football club but for the whole area.

“You can’t help but be impressed when you speak to him. He didn’t have to sell the club in any stretch because I know all about it but to have an owner like Steve and with the experience of taking that first step and being successful, of course, it was a huge reason why I’m sitting here today.”

Carrick’s first game will come against Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

The 41-year-old has his work cut out for him as he arrives at the Riverside with Boro just a point above the relegation zone.

The Verdict

The relationship between any new head coach and the club owner is important but there’s going to be more focus on how Carrick gets on with Gibson for a number of reasons.

And secondly, there have been suggestions that Wilder’s failings as Boro boss were linked to the breakdown in his relationship with Gibson.

It seems the two have got off to a strong start, however, which is clearly good news.