Michael Carrick shares his reaction to Hayden Hackney’s new Middlesbrough deal

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has signed a new contract at the club.

The 20-year-old’s current deal was set to expire in the summer, but he has now put pen-to-paper on an extension which will see him remain at the Riverside Stadium until the summer of 2026.

Hackney joined the club at under-10 level and has progressed through the academy.

He made his debut in the FA Cup in January 2021 and spent last season on loan with Scunthorpe United.

It was a difficult time for Hackney at Glanford Park as the Iron were relegated from League Two, but he gained vital experience of senior football as he made 31 appearances for the club.

After returning to Teesside, he was largely overlooked by previous manager Chris Wilder but was handed a surprise start in caretaker Leo Percovich’s first game in charge in October.

He scored his first goal for the club later that month in a 4-1 win over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

Hackney has remained a regular in the side under new head coach Michael Carrick, starting all of the 41-year-old’s games in charge so far and forming an impressive partnership with Jonny Howson at the heart of the midfield.

He has been a key part of the improvement under Carrick which has seen Boro win three of his five games in charge and move up to 14th in the Championship table, just four points off the play-offs.

His performances for Boro also earned him a Scotland U21 call up last month.

Carrick has been full of praise for Hackney and was delighted to get him tied down.

“I think it’s the right thing, it’s fair from both sides,” Carrick told The Northern Echo.

“Hayden has been terrific since I came and the couple of games before that he played really well.

“That’s kind of how it works, you get rewarded for your good work.

“He fully deserves it.

“He’s been a credit to himself and his family with the way he’s handled it.

“He’s just stepped in.

“He’s down to earth, he hasn’t got carried away and kept doing the same things.

“That’s the challenge for Hayden now: staying on the right track and to keep doing the things that’s got him in this position.

“I don’t see why or how he would change, knowing him as a lad.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him and helping him improve.”

Boro resume their campaign following the World Cup break as they host Luton Town on Saturday.

The verdict

It is great news for Middlesbrough that Hackney has committed his future to the club.

With his current deal expiring in the summer, Boro would have been vulnerable if anyone came in for him in January and also risked losing him at the end of the season.

It is the right decision for both club and player, with Boro keeping one of their prized assets and Hackney continuing to benefit from the expert guidance of Carrick, who played at the highest level as a midfielder.

Hackney has not looked out of place in the Championship, showing a maturity beyond his years and bringing energy into the Boro team.

He will also learn a lot from playing alongside someone as experienced as Howson.

It is likely that interest will increase in Hackney if he continues to perform well, but the long extension means if Steve Gibson does opt to sell at any point, he will receive a significant transfer fee.

From both a football and financial perspective, this move makes sense for all parties.