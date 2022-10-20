Michael Carrick set to bring Man United figures to Middlesbrough ahead of Championship switch

Middlesbrough may soon finally have a manager at the helm again, with Michael Carrick set to be officially confirmed as their next manager.

Their hunt for a new boss has led them to the former Man United player and fans of the Championship side will be delighted to hear that the coach is set to bring both Mike Phelan and Rene Meulensteen to the Riverside Stadium with him, according to The Guardian.

The three of them worked together at Old Trafford and now they look set to do the same with Boro in the second tier, in what will be a huge boost for the side’s supporters.

These 18 Middlesbrough quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 In what year were Middlesbrough formed? 1876 1880 1884 1888

Carrick has yet to hold a managerial role in the EFL or in general, with his work so far confined to just coaching work with the Red Devils. After hanging up his boots, he was given the task of watching over some of the United youth sides and then worked his way up to eventually being an assistant for the club.

However, the former England international eventually left his role at Old Trafford and has been linked with the main job at clubs ever since. Now, Carrick looks set to land his first one with Middlesbrough and it will be a big task that he has on his hands with the side.

They want to be up near the promotion spots in the Championship but under Chris Wilder, they have so far headed in the other direction. When Carrick does take the reins, he will be in charge of a club that is currently 20th and just outside the relegation places.

With the help of Phelan and Meulensteen though, he should have all he needs to help him thrive at the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

Michael Carrick is a gamble of an appointment in terms of the fact that he hasn’t held a managerial role yet, nor has he managed in the EFL never mind the Championship.

The former player though looks like he has all the makings of being the next player to become a manager and succeed. He has paid his dues and has worked his way up through the ranks at Man United, learning the trade as a coach after hanging up his boots. He has plenty of experience and knowhow from being a player but has gained even more from working alongside top bosses at Old Trafford.

Now, coach Carrick will have the chance to become a manager and really prove his mettle in the game. It’s good news though to see that he will be joined at the Riverside Stadium by Mike Phelan and Rene Meulensteen because both of them have the experience as coaches and bosses to really help Carrick out.

With that setup in place at Middlesbrough now, you would have to fancy the club to start pulling up the table this season.