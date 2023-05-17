Michael Carrick wants his Middlesbrough players to control their emotions in tonight’s game against Coventry City and seize their opportunity.

Middlesbrough welcome Coventry to the Riverside Stadium this evening in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides in the space of 10 days, as the regular Championship campaign finished with these two sides facing off at the CBS Arena in a game that finished in a tie.

Michael Carrick’s message to his Middlesbrough players

The second leg is finely poised as there is nothing to separate the sides and everything still to play for.

The Boro boss believes that because of this situation, the game could be decided on "mentality and mindset," and he wants his players to enjoy the occasion and try to control their emotions.

Carrick told The Northern Echo: “I wouldn’t say I'm nervous. I’m excited about what’s ahead - there is a natural excitement that comes with it, of course. But not nervous or anxious because I trust the boys 100% and I look forward to it.

"It’s more excitement but we have to remember that we do have a job to do. We’re not coming to just enjoy the occasion, there is business to take care off and there is a way of going about that.

"We’ve got to stay level-headed and focus on our performance because that’s what will get us the result. Your mentality and your mindset is the most powerful tool.

"There are plenty of people with skills, attributes and abilities, but in the end, at this level, the difference can be what’s going on between your ears - how you’re feeling, how focused you are, your belief and confidence. It has a huge impact on your performance, so it’s crucial to be in the right space mentally.

“There are a lot of things come into it. No game of football is ever the same, but you’ve got to take your moments, take your chances, and capitalise on them at the right time. That’s a big part of it.

"There is always momentum swings in games, and you have to manage them right. There is never one thing that define them - it can be a mistake; it can be individual brilliance or magic. Hopefully we get that, and it goes our way.

“It could be anybody. The boy have got to be ready, and they will be. Who knows who it might be? As I said, expect the unexpected. Sometimes it might be someone no one is expecting or would put a bet on being the one to take a difference. Everyone has got to be ready"

How are Middlesbrough shaping up for the Coventry game?

Middlesbrough received an injury boost in the first leg of this tie as they were able to welcome back striker Marcus Forss and defender Dael Fry to the matchday squad.

Both Forss and Fry have been important players for Boro this season, and Carrick will be pleased to have them back and available. Forss came off the bench in the 0-0 draw to play the final 20 minutes, while Fry didn’t feature.

However, both will surely be pushing for a start in the game tonight, with Forss possibly the more likely to start, given that he featured on the weekend.

Midfielders Jonny Howson and Aaron Ramsey both travelled with the squad, but neither made it into the matchday squad, with Carrick wanting the whole team to be together. It is unclear if either one of these players will be fit enough for this game, but they are likely to be in and around the squad once again.

Carrick will be hoping he can at least get one of these players fit enough to be part of the squad, as he knows tonight’s game will be a big test for his side.