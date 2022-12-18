Michael Carrick sends message to 27-year-old after Middlesbrough mistake against Burnley

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick insists goalkeeper Zack Steffen is not to blame for Burnley’s second goal in the 3-1 defeat at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Boro’s five-game unbeaten run came to end against the league leaders in what was an eventful affair in Lancashire. They did take the lead against the run of play in the second half when Duncan Watmore latched on to Manuel Benson’s errant back pass from the half way line to slot past Aro Muric.

But Benson would atone for his error by equalising for the Clarets by beating Steffen at his near post, before putting the hosts ahead in the 67th minute when his cross from the right went evaded everyone and went in past the American as he attempted to stop the Burnley attackers from reaching the delivery.

Vincent Kompany’s side added a third when Jonny Howson headed Josh Brownhill’s corner into his own net, but there was still late drama to come. Boro were awarded a penalty and Connor Roberts was sent off after he was adjudged to have handled on the line, although replays showed that the ball made no contact with the Welshman. Chuba Akpom’s resulting spot-kick was saved by Muric as the Carrick’s men returned to Teesside empty handed.

The defeat leaves Boro 13th in the table, four points from the play-offs.

But Carrick did not want to point the finger at his keeper and rushed to Steffen’s defence over the second goal.

“I wouldn’t blame Zack for that. The trouble is, if he gambles thinking everyone is going to miss it, he’s out of position if someone does touch it. I wouldn’t blame Zack for it. The fact it’s a cross that goes in is from a defensive point of view, not an easy one to take,” Carrick told Teesside Live.

Carrick instead chose to focus on his side’s overall defending, with the 41-year-old disappointed with the goals conceded.

“The first one coming in on his left foot is avoidable because we give him too much space,” Carrick explained.

“Then, from their point of view, the inswinging cross is a great goal for them and something they’re good at. You don’t necessarily need someone to get contact, as we saw. From our point of view, it’s a soft one and then obviously the corner goes in.”

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom

The Verdict

It was not Steffen’s best performance on Saturday.

The on-loan Manchester City man will feel he could have done better for the first and second goals and while Carrick is right to support his player publicly, both will be frustrated with the mistakes.

Liam Roberts deputised capably earlier in the campaign while Steffen was out injured and was unlucky to lose his place, so there is competition at the club and fans will be calling for Roberts to get another chance should Steffen make any more errors.

There is no shame in losing to the league leaders, but Boro will feel disappointed with the way they gifted Burnley some of their goals.

It was a rare off day under Carrick for a number of players, so Steffen should not be singled out and does not deserve to be dropped just yet.