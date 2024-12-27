In a crazy opening 15 second half minutes between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day, Boro saw their three-goal lead evaporate, a red card being shown to a key defender, and goalkeeper Sol Brynn having to be withdrawn through injury.

Michael Carrick's side had gone into the half-time interval having just banked one of their most comfortable and impressive first half performances of the season so far at a sold out Riverside Stadium.

Boro took the lead on five minutes through a back-post header by Ben Doak, before a Finn Azaz double on 15 and 30 minutes respectively had the home side looking nailed on for three big Boxing Day points.

However, The Owls rose from the canvas to strike three devastating blows to the Teessiders, leaving everyone connected with Middlesbrough in a daze of confusion, and indeed, frustration.

Both sides had opportunities to win the game in the second half, but a 3-3 draw would ensure it would be a festive fixture to remember for both clubs for varying reasons.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick distraught over Sheffield Wednesday comeback

Emotions were evidently and understandably running high in the Middlesbrough camp at full-time, as referee Anthony Backhouse's whistle was the cue for boos to rain down from the Riverside terraces.

A typically calm and positive Carrick pulled no punches in his assessment of what he'd just witnessed, speaking in his post-match interview via The Northern Echo.

Carrick said: "It's worse than frustrating. To have so much control and to be in such a good position, we shouldn't have allowed it to unravel so quickly and to flip like it did.

"The first half we won't take the positives we should because of the result. It feels like we've come away with nothing. It's not a great day."

Questioned on why he felt it went so wrong for his side at the start of the second half, Carrick stated: "Bit of decision-making, a couple of half deflections for the two goals, it doesn't take much for it to go both ways.

"We found the difference in the first half but in the second there were too many things we didn't deal with. The sending off I don't agree with at all but to have the game flip like that, we can't accept that.

"It's very easy now to say we should have controlled it better, but I think we should have. It all adds up. There's a lot of things: it's positioning, decision-making, there's a bit of mentality in there, there's a bit of all sorts.

"It doesn't take long to go in the other direction. All the good from the first half, it doesn't feel like it counts for much."

Middlesbrough's self-inflicted wounds will see them throw away Premier League promotion chance if they can't find a fix

Middlesbrough's Boxing Day display was the perfect illustration of why there is so much frustration surrounding this Boro side so far this term.

The Teessiders were at their ruthless and brilliant best in the first half, as they had Wednesday players chasing shadows for the most part, showing why many people had them down as genuine automatic promotion contenders at the start of the campaign.

However, in the space of 15 minutes after the restart, Boro's players showcased why for all the talent they have in their squad, they now sit outside the play-off places ahead of their home game against Burnley on 29 December.

Whatever Carrick had said to his players at half-time didn't have the desired effect, and after opening the second half with the look of a team that thought they'd already secured the three points, they were promptly and deservedly punished in a brutal reminder of the Championship's unforgiving nature.

Middlesbrough points dropped from winning positions Championship 24/25 - as of matchday 23 Opponent Matchday Leading at Opposition score in Final score Preston (H) 5 1-0 16th min 1-1 43rd min 1-1 draw Watford (A) 9 1-0 54th min 1-1 75th min, 2-1 87th min 2-1 loss Norwich (A) 12 2-1 40th min, 3-1 45+2 3-2 71st min, 3-3 80th min 3-3 draw Burnley (A) 19 1-0 13th min 1-1 37th min 1-1 draw Sheffield Wednesday (H) 23 1-0 5th min, 2-0 15th min, 3-0 30th min 3-1 47th min, 3-2 54th min, 3-3 61st min 3-3 draw

Gifting goals and points away from strong positions has been a recurring theme throughout Middlesbrough's season so far, and it's one that simply isn't conducive to success.

Carrick admitted that his side can't keep throwing away points if they are to achieve promotion this season, saying: "No, we can't.

"Listen, we'll still take a lot from what we can do but we know we can't play for periods in games and then not. We need to find a consistent level of performance. You have to see it through. We keep making it more difficult for ourselves than we should."

Boro must flush that result out of their system quickly, as they prepare to welcome Scott Parker's Burnley to the Riverside on Sunday just weeks after surrendering a one-goal lead to the Clarets at Turf Moor earlier this month.