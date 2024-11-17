Michael Carrick played a role in helping Middlesbrough win the race to sign Ben Doak on loan from Liverpool at the end of the summer transfer window.

According to The Northern Echo, the Boro manager’s work with the club, especially with talents such as Morgan Rogers and Chuba Akpom, helped to persuade the youngster to make the temporary switch to the Riverside.

Doak has proven a shrewd signing for the Teesside outfit, with the winger contributing one goal and three assists from 10 Championship appearances so far.

His performances have even given him a platform to perform for the Scotland national team, where he gave Man City star Joško Gvardiol a torrid time on Friday night at Hampden Park when taking on Croatia.

Carrick will now be hoping that teenager Doak can continue improving this year, and help play a role in steering the club back to the Premier League.

Ben Doak's stats 2024/25 (as of Nov. 15th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.13 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.33 Shots 1.98 Assists 0.40 Expected assists (xAG) 0.32 npxG + xAG 0.65 Shot-creating actions 5.93

Ben Doak transfer revelation emerges involving Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick

It has been reported that Carrick was a big pull in convincing Doak to make the switch to Middlesbrough in the summer.

Ex-Boro defender and manager Jonathan Woodgate’s presence is also believed to be a factor, with Liverpool having a good relationship with him due to his work at Anfield as a European scout.

Boro’s success with the likes of Rogers and Akpom under Carrick is also seen as a factor, with both players developing leaps and bounds under the Championship manager.

Rogers spent just half a season at the Riverside Stadium, but earned a move to Aston Villa off the back of his performances, where he now gets to compete in the Champions League and for England.

Meanwhile, Akpom enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career in his final season with the club before earning a big money move to Dutch giants Ajax.

It is understood that Liverpool will not be triggering their option to recall Doak in the January transfer window, which will come as a relief to Middlesbrough.

The winger has gone from strength to strength since signing for Boro instead of Norwich or Hull City, and is keeping Isaiah Jones out of the starting 11.

Michael Carrick opens up on signing Ben Doak for Middlesbrough

Carrick has reflected on the decision to pursue Doak last summer, one the club arrived at quite early in the transfer window.

The Middlesbrough boss has claimed that it was obvious what he could bring to the team, with everyone behind the scenes in alignment that it was a deal they should look to do.

"His attributes were obvious and we knew, as everyone has since seen, what he would bring," Carrick said, via The Northern Echo.

Related Middlesbrough face nervous Aidan Morris wait after international blow Aidan Morris has suffered an injury while on international duty with the USA

"I just thought he was someone that would really suit us, playing the way we do, but also, I believed we would really suit him as well.

“It seemed to be a good match.

"I can't remember exactly when I first became aware of him; it was just over time really.

"I was aware of him and was hearing good things about him.

“Then obviously over the summer as it developed, as I always say, we were looking to see and open-minded to what might pop up.

"Sometimes it's planned, sometimes it's not but the opportunity came and we made the best of it."

Ben Doak signing has been a real coup for Middlesbrough

While supporters should never get too attached to a loan signing, Doak’s form has been so strong that Boro fans can’t help themselves.

He has been an excellent addition, and the move to the Championship has been a great step for the player at this stage in his career.

Arne Slot will no doubt be paying close attention to his performances, with a potential view to becoming a part of the Liverpool first team squad next season.

If he keeps this up, then he could easily follow in the footsteps of the likes of Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones at Anfield.