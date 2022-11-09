Michael Carrick reveals what he asked his Middlesbrough team at half-time in Blackpool win

Middlesbrough picked up their sixth Championship win of the season when they beat Blackpool 3-0 last night.

Boro came into this game looking to pick up their second win under Michael Carrick’s reign as Middlesbrough manager.

Middlesbrough got off to a good start at Bloomfield Road, taking the lead in the first 15 minutes thanks to winger Isaiah Jones slotting home from close range from a Marcus Forss’ cross.

As the first half came to a close, Boro started to look edgy and Blackpool were causing some alarms, but when the teams returned for the second half, it didn’t take long for Middlesbrough to double their lead, as Forss converted from the penalty spot after being brought down by Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell. Carrick’s team went on to seal the victory when Middlesbrough’s man in form, Chuba Akpom, scored again.

Carrick, so far in his short spell in charge, has guided Middlesbrough out of the relegation places and four points clear of the drop zone already. The Boro boss will now be hoping his side can keep looking up and put their disappointing start to this season behind them.

This was the first time under Carrick that Middlesbrough looked comfortable and fully deserving of their three points. Speaking after the game, Carrick was thrilled with how his side played in the opening 40 minutes, but the last five minutes before the break gave him concern.

Carrick told The Northern Echo: “I didn’t like the last five minutes of the first half, and I spoke about that at half-time, accepting balls coming into the box and not stopping it from happening to start with.

“And I thought we did that superbly in the second half. It was just that complacency really, getting too comfortable. We just needed that edge in the second half. We went out, got the second goal and built on it.”

Carrick went on to add: “When it’s 1-0, we’ve seen it before, it only takes one slip and the game flips on its head.

“I couldn’t fault the boys; it was just a case of let’s get back to doing what we did well and not relaxing and getting too comfortable. Being too comfortable is a dangerous place to be. I thought we went out in the second half and from the first whistle took control, scored and as the game went on, we got stronger.”

The Verdict

Middlesbrough deserved their 3-0 win last night, but as Carrick points out, being 1-0 up and comfortable can bring on complacency, and Carrick wouldn’t have wanted his team to come in at half-time with their confidence sucked out.

Carrick knew the game was there to win for his side and was probably glad that half-time came when it did so he could regroup his team and make sure they went out in the second half and killed the game.

The Boro boss will want his side to keep building momentum and, therefore, gain the much-needed confidence these players need. Carrick has been in the game too long to not know that you are never comfortable in football, and he will be warning his players of the same thing.