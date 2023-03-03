Michael Carrick reveals mixed injury news on Middlesbrough quartet ahead of Reading clash

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has revealed that Rodrigo Muniz and Anfernee Dijskteel are fit for his side’s clash with Reading on Saturday, though Matt Clarke and Paddy McNair could miss out.

McNair was forced off during ‘Boro’s 2-0 defeat to West Brom last weekend, following a clash with Baggies striker Daryl Dike that left him bloodied in the face.

Meanwhile, Dijksteel, Clarke and Fulham loanee Muniz are all longer term absentees for Carrick’s side.

Clarke has not featured since the start of October due to an ongoing back issue, meaning he has made just six appearances since his summer move from Brighton.

Dijkteel has made just one appearance in the calendar year, in the 2-0 win over Watford, having been struggling with a knee problem, but now appears to be back in contention for selection.

That also appears to be the same for Muniz, who has scored twice in 16 games since joining on loan from Fulham, having not featured since December, with the striker having struggled with a knee issue.

Providing an update on those four players ahead of Middlesbrough’s meeting with Reading on Saturday, Carrick told The Northern Echo: “We’re still waiting on Paddy. We’re not sure if he’ll be available or not, he still has a few checks to go through in that regard.

“He had a bit of work on his nose earlier in the week because it was in a bit of a state, so he’s had that fixed and we’re just waiting to see the different procedures as to whether he’ll be available at this moment in time. I’m not sure whether he will or whether he won’t, we’ll have to wait and see.

“Clarkey there still isn’t an update. It’s still a little bit longer and he’s not really any closer to being back.

“Anf has been fit now for a good few weeks and Rodrigo has been back training for a couple of weeks as well. He’s still getting back up to speed after his spell out, but Anf and Rodrigo are both fit.”

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather mixed update from a Middlesbrough point of view.

On the one hand, the returns of Dijksteel and Muniz do provide the club with some extra depth at full-back and centre forward, which will of course be useful.

However, if they are to be without McNair and Clarke, then they are going to be unable to call upon two very capable options at centre back at this Championship level.

That could be something that stretches ‘Boro’s options in that particular position, so you imagine they will still be keen to get at least one of those two back as soon as they can.