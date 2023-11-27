Highlights Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick confirms Lukas Engel's ankle injury, unsure of severity and how long he'll be out.

Carrick acknowledges the disappointment of losing players to injury but highlights the opportunity for others to step up.

Riley McGree and Marcus Forss are also being monitored, with McGree expected to return to training in a week or two.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has confirmed a fresh injury setback in Boro's defence, with Lukas Engel set to miss the Preston North End clash.

Darragh Lenihan is set to miss the rest of the season, whilst Tommy Smith could be out of action for most of the campaign after rupturing his achilles. It leaves Carrick light in terms of defensive options within his ranks.

Sporting Director Kieran Scott has indicated they will be in the market for additions in their defence and up front during the January transfer window, speaking to the BBC, as quoted by Teesside Live.

A number of players are set to miss the Preston clash, with Engel the latest name to be added to the treatment table in recent weeks.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 5 Preston North End 17 8 4 5 -2 28 12 Middlesbrough 17 7 3 7 -1 24

What's the latest from Carrick on Middlesbrough's injuries?

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Preston clash on Tuesday, Carrick revealed that Lukas Engel picked up an ankle injury in the recent loss to Bristol City. He was substituted for Alex Bangura, who is likely to take his spot in the starting lineup.

He is unsure as to how severe the injury is at the moment, and said: "We're still waiting really. He won't be ready for Preston. How long at this stage we don't know.

"Hopefully it's a matter of days but we'll have to wait and see. It's still quite early and fresh and we're still assessing it.

"We seem to be picking up a few (injuries). It was a really unfortunate one and a nasty twist when you watch it back. Hopefully it wasn't too bad and we have him back soon.

"There are two sides to it. There's the disappointment of losing players but the flip side is that is why we have the squad and opportunities. That's not forgetting about the injured players but we have a team to pick and someone else will play. We'll work to get the boys back as quickly as we can.

"You never really want to have the issue of not having people fit but it's natural, and there's the positive because there are opportunities for others. Like Alex, for instance. He came to the club, unfortunately got injured, trained so well and supported the boys incredibly.

"I think he's showed why he was captain previously because he has that attitude and character. He's been patient, waited for his time and he knew he'd have opportunities like everybody else. It's never nice to miss players but it always throws up another chance for someone else to play well."

What else did Carrick say?

Boro are also continuing to closely monitor Riley McGree and Marcus Forss, who have both been injured since October.

Carrick said: "They're the same as I keep saying. Marcus is longer away, he's further off. Riley is hopefully a matter of weeks really, a week or two really by the time he's back training but he's missed a lot so we'll be patient.

"It's a frustrating one with Riley. It's a niggly one and an annoying one and it's hard to put a time frame on. At the minute he's positive but I don't want to get ahead of it and predict the time, because he could could then be seen as having a setback when actually it's not, it's just the foot problem that he has is one of them problems.

"That's not me trying to hide anything, it just is what it is. We're patient with it. We're trying to get the boys back as quickly as we can but it's a long season and we need them back right. That's why we have the squad."

How big of a blow to Boro is losing Engel?

Engel had really made the position his own in the last seven games, starting all of those recent fixtures after a mixed start to his career on Teeside.

The left-back was only substituted three times during that spell and has established himself as a key player down the left-hand side for Middlesbrough.

His performances have been much improved, similarly to Boro's upturn in form after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Bangura has a chance to make the shirt his own in the upcoming fixtures if he impresses, but the festive period is a slog of a month and Carrick will need as many players back as possible, with fixtures thick and fast.