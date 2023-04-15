Michael Carrick has confirmed Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey suffered an ankle injury in Middlesbrough’s 5-1 win on Friday evening.

Ramsey went off during the first half with an issue but Carrick is hopeful that it will not keep him out of action for too long.

The Boro boss is optimistic that the injury is not serious but was unable to offer any detail just yet on the length of his potential absence.

How did Aaron Ramsey get injured?

Ramsey had opened the scoring for the team in the seventh minute to continue his good run of form in recent weeks.

But a challenge from Max Aarons saw the Aston Villa loanee go down in obvious pain, which necessitated a change.

The 20-year-old had attempted twice to carry on but it became clear that his game was over after receiving treatment on two separate occasions.

The Middlesbrough manager was pleased with the impact he had during his time in the game and praised the forward for his recent form.

“It’s his ankle,” said Carrick, via The Northern Echo.

“I’ve got no other news on it at this stage, which is all you can expect really so soon after the game.

“We’ll just have to hope that it’s not too bad.

“He’s been terrific in recent weeks, so it’s a blow for him as much as us because he’s in a good moment.

“We’ll just have to see how he is, hopefully, he’s not too bad.

“I just think AJ played his normal game.

“He’s scored goals and looked dangerous.

“I’m pleased for him to get any goal.

“It was an important goal for us, and he deserves it for how he’s played in recent weeks.

“I was pleased to see him score, but not so pleased to see him not be able to carry on.”

Hayden Hackney found a second for Boro, with a flurry of goals late in the first half seeing a 4-1 scoreline going into the break.

Chuba Akpom scored in the 49th minute to give the match its final score of 5-1 to move Carrick’s side to third in the Championship table.

Can Middlesbrough manage without Aaron Ramsey?

The performance of the team in the aftermath of his substitution was still impressive, with the manner of their victory highlighting their attacking threat across the pitch.

Carrick will be hoping Ramsey is available for the play-offs at the very least, with the team having just four league games remaining until then.

The gap to Sheffield United in second is now five points, but the Blades have two games in hand.

That makes automatic promotion unlikely, but finishing between third and sixth is all but secure for Boro this season following this win over Norwich.