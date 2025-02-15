Michael Carrick has addressed the fan criticism at Middlesbrough ahead of today's game against Watford, with his side having lost five of the last six games in all competitions.

The Teessiders are battling for the play-offs again under Carrick, who is now in his third season at the Riverside after being appointed in October 2022.

Whilst Carrick remains in charge, they are expected to be a side challenging for the play-offs. Promotion heading into the summer was the goal yet again for his side, especially after losing just one of their final 12 league games in 2023/24 and only just missing out on another play-off battle.

Boro have struggled with consistency on a game-to-game basis throughout the campaign so far, with season-long inconsistent results and performances that have hamstrung them in their pursuit of potentially solidifying their place inside the top six.

Middlesbrough are in the hunt for one of two play-off places in 2024/25 and know the importance of nailing the January transfer window if they are to fend off the chasing pack, which goes all the way down to the likes of Millwall and Preston North End on 40 points.

The Championship play-off battle (15/02/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 32 +14 48 6 West Brom 32 +11 47 7 Bristol City 32 +4 45 8 Sheffield Wednesday 32 -3 45 9 Middlesbrough 31 +8 44 10 Coventry City 32 +2 44 11 QPR 33 -2 44 12 Norwich City 32 +6 43

Michael Carrick addresses criticism from Middlesbrough fans

Carrick continues to earn plenty of credit for the work he has done at the Riverside, with Middlesbrough between fifth and 12th for every matchday of the season thus far, and on course for a play-off push — at the very least — once more.

That said, the 3-1 midweek defeat to Sheffield United was their third loss in a row and has caused some fans to question Carrick's position. He has since addressed those frustrations in the build up to the Watford clash this afternoon.

Carrick said: "I totally understand the situation. I get it, I’ve been involved in football a long time and understand what results do and things that it can create both ways.

"It’s something you’ve got to accept and it’s up to us to put things into the game with energy and a performance level for the supporters to get behind us and create that support, noise and atmosphere.

"We’d obviously love them to do that. We need the support, the boys thrive off it.

"From my side of things, it’s perspective. We are in a situation where we haven’t got enough points and we want more, but I’ve said it before - this is not the end game for us.

"We can come through this and find the next result and whether that’s Saturday or after that, we fully believe that we can have a really strong finish to the season.

"I understand the disappointment and frustration of supporters because they want and expect results and come to watch winning teams, exciting football and goals.

"I understand that but the boys are giving everything they can in terms of effort and attitude. We need to find better ways, and I need to find better ways alongside them.

"We ask the supporters to be right behind us because the intentions are there from all of us and we care deeply about it and we are hugely motivated now more than ever to try and put this thing that we’ve got going on to the right track.

"We need the supporters with us to do that."

Middlesbrough need immediate results to arrest slide

Middlesbrough's season has been promising so far, with plenty of goals scored and plenty of chances created. This is reflected in the data, with Boro the third-highest scorers in the division behind Norwich City and Leeds United, while also being the team with the third best xG numbers behind Leeds and Coventry City (FotMob).

The league table doesn't necessarily tell the whole story for his side this season, as they have largely played well in the circumstances. Obviously, the underlying data is only an indicator of the strength of a team's performance week-to-week and points will be what ultimately decides promotion.

Performances lately have not been as impressive as they were in the opening months of the season. In most areas, Carrick and co. now appear to have good depth and options to choose from. That is particularly evident in attack and central midfield.

However, some of the defensive frailties are obvious for all to see, which is where his side need to improve as quickly as possible. Boro have one of the strongest squads outside of the top four and could easily secure a play-off berth this term.