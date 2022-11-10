Michael Carrick reacts as Middlesbrough man suffers World Cup blow

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick insists he has no doubts about playing Zack Steffen this weekend even though the keeper suffered the ‘huge disappointment’ of missing out on the USA World Cup squad.

The stopper has won 29 caps for his country and he secured an initial loan move to Boro this season to get game time ahead of the major tournament in Qatar.

However, Steffen failed to make the squad, with Gregg Berhalter opting for three different keepers in the squad.

And, speaking to the Northern Echo, Carrick acknowledged it was a bitter blow for Steffen but he backed the keeper to bounce back and use the setback as fuel to improve.

“I’ve spoken to him. I’m hugely disappointed for Zack. He’s been terrific, certainly since I’ve been here, so I’m surprised. But I suppose managers and coaches are there to make decisions for their own reasons.

“In terms of Saturday, we’re 100% confident in him. It’s a blow for him and a huge disappointment for him. But life throws things and ups and downs at you. You use it as a bit of motivation and a stimulus to find that fire from within side of you to want to prove people wrong. I’m sure Zack will do that.”

The verdict

This is a sensible message from Carrick because he knows that Steffen is suffering right now but equally so he will want him in the right frame of mind for the big game on Saturday.

It was quite surprising to see him miss out completely but, as the Boro boss says, you need to use that as motivation moving forward.

So, there’s nothing Steffen can do now. He needs to focus on Middlesbrough and helping Carrick and the team build on a few positive performances when they take on Norwich this weekend.

