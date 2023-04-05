Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick insists that Isaiah Jones is still part of his plans, after he was linked with a move away from the club.

Isaiah Jones no longer an influential Middlesbrough player

The 23-year-old emerged as one of the top talents in the Football League with his displays last season, where he starred down the right flank with his pace and dribbling ability.

Yet, despite remaining a regular under Carrick immediately following his appointment, Jones gradually fell down the pecking order, and he hasn’t made the squad on many occasions since, including the last four games.

Therefore, FLW exclusively revealed that a host of clubs, including Sunderland, West Ham and Crystal Palace, are all keeping tabs on Jones, who Boro will be prepared to cash in on this summer.

However, Carrick wouldn’t be drawn on the long-term plans involving the wide man, but he was adamant when speaking to the Northern Echo that Jones can still have a role to play in the coming weeks as Boro push to promotion.

“He's a big part of the squad, Izzy. It looks at times because he hasn't been involved but it doesn't mean he's that far away. We have good options and a really strong squad. I wouldn't write any player off. There are a lot of games and a lot of football still to play, so we'll need everyone. We've had everyone, and we need the group to stay strong.

“I think it's just the quality of the group and the squad. There are two sides to having that. It means there are really good players and good lads who are going to miss out but at the same point it gives us good flexibility and good options, and we feel really strong. That's football. Sometimes through your career you're in and flying, other times you're not involved as much as you want. But that can change so quickly, even though at some point you might feel further away than you actually are.”

Boro focused on promotion

This is a sensible message from Carrick now, as he is not going to make any transfer claims that could prove to be a distraction ahead of what is such an important period for the club as they seek a return to the Premier League.

However, there’s no doubt the form of Jones has been a surprise. He was such an integral part of the team in the past, but he just hasn’t flourished as you’d expect under Carrick, unlike most of his teammates.

So, a summer move does seem as though it would suit all parties, but it’s something that can wait until the end of the season, because, as Carrick says, Jones could still have a role to play in their promotion push.