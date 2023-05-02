Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has confirmed that they’re waiting to see the extent of injuries to Ryan Giles and Jonny Howson.

Carrick’s side were beaten 1-0 at Rotherham United on Monday, a result which didn’t really matter for Boro, as they have already booked their place in the play-offs, and they have already guaranteed a second leg at home.

Nevertheless, the boss picked a strong side for the trip to the Millers, and whilst Boro had to cope with ten men, they did put in a decent performance, although there was some bad news in the build-up, as the experienced Howson pulled up in the warm-up.

Left-back Giles was the other notable absentee for the Teesside outfit, but there was some good news as Paddy McNair, Tommy Smith and Riley McGree all featured after fitness issues.

And, speaking to the Northern Echo, Carrick provided the latest on the injury situation, which included an update on Aaron Ramsey and Dael Fry.

“Giles got a knock in training, so he'd been out for a few days. We'll have to wait and see how he is. Jonny got injured in the warm-up, he had a pain in the back of his knee, top of his calf, again we'll have to wait and see.

“He's (Ramsey) getting treatment, he's their player. There's always hope. We'll have to wait and see. Again, we'll wait and see, we're not sure when we'll have him (Fry) back, I haven't got any more news, unfortunately.”

The first leg of Boro’s play-off semi-final will be played on Sunday 14 May, with the home game to be on the following Wednesday.

First up though, Middlesbrough finish their campaign at home to Coventry on Monday.

Carrick will rest his key men

The only focus for Boro is the play-offs now, so Carrick isn’t going to take any risks on the final day against Coventry City, as he knows they can’t change position with a win, so it really doesn’t mean much. Of course, he will want a win to keep confidence high, but the reality is the only priority is having a fully fit squad for two weeks' time.

It would be a concern if Giles and Howson did miss out, but the update on Giles does sound positive, and fans will hope that it was simply precaution that caused the experienced ex-Leeds man miss out.

So, it will be interesting to see the XI that gets picked on Monday, but Carrick will be making sure that his best team are ready and raring to go for the play-offs, as Boro seek promotion back to the Premier League.