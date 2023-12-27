Highlights Middlesbrough's manager, Michael Carrick, doesn't expect any injured players to return for their game against Huddersfield, which is disappointing news for Boro after their recent defeat to Rotherham.

The defeat to Rotherham caused Middlesbrough to slide down the Championship table, sitting in 14th place and three points behind sixth-place Sunderland.

Carrick will be hoping to have his injured players back soon as their absence could have an impact on Middlesbrough's campaign, and he needs his team to find consistency to compete for a playoff spot.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick doesn’t expect to have any of his injured players back for their Friday night clash against Huddersfield Town.

That news will come as a blow to Boro, as it means Seny Dieng, Hayden Hackney, and Emmanuel Latte Lath will miss the game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

These three players missing Friday night’s game will be even more disappointing for Carrick, as his side suffered a shock defeat to Rotherham United on Boxing Day.

Boro went into the game with three wins from their last three games in all competitions and were looking to close the gap on the top six.

Despite having all of the ball and 19 attempts on goal, Rotherham came away with all three points, thanks to a goal from Cohen Bramall.

Middlesbrough’s league position

Carrick’s side went into the game on Tuesday with a chance of finishing the day in the play-off places.

Despite losing to Leeds United, Ipswich Town, and Hull City at the beginning of the month, their recent wins over Swansea City and West Brom meant they were firmly in the play-off race.

However, defeat to the Millers has seen them slide down the Championship table, with them heading into Friday’s game against the Terriers sitting in 14th place with 33 points, three behind sixth-place Sunderland.

Championship table (As it stands December 27th) Teams PL GD PTS 9 Preston 24 -10 35 10 Watford 24 6 34 11 Cardiff City 24 2 34 12 Norwich City 24 1 34 13 Coventry City 24 8 33 14 Middlesbrough 24 0 33 15 Blackburn Rovers 24 -8 31 16 Plymouth Argyle 24 -1 28

Middlesbrough now have an important game against Huddersfield on Friday before finishing this hectic period with a game against Coventry City on New Year’s Day.

Middlesbrough have been without goalkeeper Dieng for their last two league games, while midfielder Hayden Hackney hasn’t appeared for the club since their game against Bristol City in November.

Latte Lath has been in recent form for Boro, but the forward has been absent since the West Brom game, and it looks as though all three will miss Friday’s game too.

Carrick provided an injury update, via The Northern Echo. He said when asked if any player could return from injury: “Not really. It's only two days so it's too quick a turnaround."

Related “Baffled” - Michael Carrick reacts to key moment from Middlesbrough’s defeat at Rotherham United Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick was not happy that his side weren't awarded a penalty in their defeat to Rotherham on Boxing Day.

Middlesbrough need injured players back quickly

Boro have had a very up-and-down period in December, with them losing three games on the run, then winning three games straight before again being defeated.

This will be a concern for Carrick, as he will know his side needs to be more consistent if they are to get into the play-offs.

The Championship is very tight this year, especially in the race for the play-off spots, so Carrick will be urging his side to find consistency, and he will hope he can have his key players back to aid their efforts.

All three players missing are very important to Middlesbrough doing well, and Carrick will hope their continued absence won’t have an impact on their campaign, as the defeat to Rotherham will have come as a major surprise and concern to the Boro manager.

Middlesbrough aren’t gifted with a large squad, so when they have players like Dieng, Hackney, and Lath missing, it will have an impact on the team, but it is Carrick’s job to find a solution, as they can’t afford to drop more points away at Huddersfield.