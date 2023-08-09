Highlights Middlesbrough bounced back from their opening-day defeat with a victory in the Carabao Cup, securing their place in the second round.

Strikers Chuba Akpom and Josh Coburn were unavailable for the game due to injury, causing swift changes to be made in the lineup.

There have been transfer speculations regarding Akpom, with Premier League side Sheffield United showing the most interest. However, Carrick is focused on getting him fit and ready to help Middlesbrough this season.

Middlesbrough bounced back from their opening-day defeat to secure their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night.

Boro suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Millwall at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday but bounced back on Tuesday against Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers took an early lead through Kian Harratt, but goals from Sammy Silvera, Isaiah Jones, and Riley McGree made sure the away side progressed to the next round.

Michael Carrick made swift changes from the game against Millwall, but two players he wasn’t able to call upon were strikers Chuba Akpom and Josh Coburn, as they remain unavailable.

What is Chuba Akpom’s current situation at Middlesbrough?

Akpom has just come off his best season as a professional footballer, netting 28 goals as Middlesbrough finished in the Championship play-offs.

The 27-year-old won the league’s golden boot despite seeing himself pick up a new position in Carrick’s line-up.

The forward’s exploits last season of course have got the attention of other teams, something Middlesbrough would have expected. Premier League new boys Sheffield United are a side who is showing the most interest.

It was revealed by Alan Nixon earlier this week, that if the Blades lose midfielder Sander Berge to Burnley, they could use that money to make a move for Akpom.

The Middlesbrough man has entered the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium, and there are doubts about his future, as there are no indications that he is close to agreeing a new contract. Therefore, this summer could be the last chance they have of receiving a fee for the player.

But, while there is no solid transfer interest, Carrick’s only aim will be to get the forward fit and ready to help Middlesbrough this season.

After the game against Huddersfield last night, Michael Carrick provided an injury update on his two forwards who missed the clash while also addressing Akpom transfer speculation.

Carrick speaking in his post-match press conference said: “No setbacks, it was just they (Coburn and Akpom) needed another training day with it being midweek. The explanation is that on Saturday they were on the bench because it was the weekend, and they had a training week, so it was more about getting them back within the group. We didn’t want to lose them any more days in training to maybe come on, maybe not come on (tonight). They’ve been training today, and they will be training tomorrow as well to get themselves back fit as quick as possible.

“From my point of view, not one bit,” Carrick on Akpom transfer situation.

“It’s early, he hasn’t been training for that long. Hopefully in and around the group, but he’s got a bit to do to be fully fit.”

Who does Middlesbrough play next?

Middlesbrough are next up in the Championship on Saturday, as they face a trip to the side that knocked them out of the play-offs last season, Coventry City.

The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and is live on TV, and Carrick will hope there may be a possibility that Akpom or Coburn can be fit for the game.