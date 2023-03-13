Michael Carrick provides injury update on Middlesbrough duo ahead of Stoke City clash

Michael Carrick has confirmed that he won’t make a decision on whether Dael Fry and Matt Crooks will be involved against Stoke City on Tuesday night until close to kick-off.

Boro have been flying under the guidance of the former Manchester United coach and they can move to within one point of Sheffield United with a win at home to the Potters, as the Blades aren’t in action until Wednesday.

Carrick’s side will head into the game in high spirits after their comeback win against Swansea City last time out and they could also be boosted by the return of two players.

That’s after the boss confirmed to Teesside Live that he will give Fry and Crooks a chance to prove they are ready to be involved after recent issues.

“Dael was quite ill towards the start of last week so we just need to get him back around the group again, see how he is and how he fits back in. Crooksy is touch and go at the moment, and we’ll make a late call on him.”

Fry has been a regular for Boro this season and is likely to replace Paddy McNair in central defence is he is deemed fit enough to start.

Meanwhile, the versatile Crooks could find it tough to get back into a Boro attack that has scored eight goals in the past two games, with Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey starring in that time.

Carrick has also stated that the decision to leave Isaiah Jones and Rodrigo Muniz out of the squad for the win against the Swans was purely his choice, as the pair aren’t injured.

The verdict

This is good news for Middlesbrough as this is the second of three games in a week so it’s a time when Carrick may consider freshening things up and it helps to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Fry has proven himself to be a very good defender at this level over the years, although there won’t be a problem if McNair continues alongside Darragh Lenihan.

With Crooks, he may not be a guaranteed starter but he is a fantastic option to have in terms of his versatility and his height, which gives Boro a different attacking option, so that would be a real benefit if he came back for this huge game as they look to really put pressure on Sheffield United.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.