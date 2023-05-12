Michael Carrick has revealed there is a "small chance" that one of the injured Middlesbrough players will return for their game against Coventry City on Sunday.

Boro confirmed their play-off spot a while ago and have played the remaining Championship fixtures with relative ease, as there wasn’t much riding on them.

Carrick got a taste of what he may expect against their play-off opposition as they both played out a 1-1 draw in the final game of the regular season.

Middlesbrough travel to the CBS Arena this weekend in the first leg of the play-off tie, with regular first-team players looking likely to miss the game.

Carrick was without the services of Jonny Howson, Dael Fry, Marcus Forss, and Aaron Ramsey for the game against the Sky Blues on Monday.

The Boro boss didn’t go into too much detail regarding the availability of these players but remained optimistic that one could have a chance of returning.

Carrick told The Northern Echo: “There’s a chance (of at least one player returning to the squad). There’s a small chance, but there’s a chance. At this stage, as the week has gone, it’s probably a small chance, but we’ll have to wait and see how training goes tomorrow because that’s going to define a lot.

“At this stage, there’s no real update. We’ll train tomorrow and see what’s available. We’ve worked this week, and it’s one of those things – some boys aren’t fit, some are fit. It’s changing by the day in some ways, so we’ll just have to see what we’ve got tomorrow and go with it and hope that more come through than don’t.”

It is unlikely to be Fry who is close to being available, as the defender has been out for a while, and it is unlikely that Carrick will throw the defender in straight away. Midfielders Howson and Ramsey haven’t been out as long, and it could be between those two in terms of being close to a return.

Ramsey, who is on loan from Aston Villa, was named in the England squad for the under-20 World Cup, raising the possibility he could play for Middlesbrough again before his loan ends, and Carrick is hopeful that can happen.

He added: “We’re hopeful. We’re trying what we can. AJ was announced in the (England) squad, but he’ll obviously be with us for as long as that lasts, and hopefully it’ll last a bit longer. It’s been a case of working between the two clubs and trying to get him back.”

Middlesbrough’s form going into the play-offs

As their play-off spot was confirmed a while back, Middlesbrough’s league form took a bit of a hit, with them only winning two of their last five games and being winless in their last three.

However, Carrick will be hoping his side can rise to the occasion, starting on Sunday, and will know that in games like these, form goes out the window.

The Boro boss will know they are up against it in terms of the opposition they have to face, so if he is able to welcome back just one of these injured players, it will be a big boost in their preparations.

It has to be remembered that there is a second leg, so as well as getting players ready for this game, it also needs to be remembered that there is another game next week, and that may be more in the thinking of the Middlesbrough manager.