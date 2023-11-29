Highlights Middlesbrough's Dael Fry and Hayden Hackney are doubts for the clash with Leeds United due to potential injuries. Carrick is still assessing their severity.

Michael Carrick has provided an injury update on key duo ahead of the team’s clash with Leeds United this weekend.

Middlesbrough were without Dael Fry and Hayden Hackney on Tuesday night when they earned a 4-0 victory over promotion rivals Preston North End.

A first-half brace from Isaiah Jones, as well as strikes from Rav van den Berg and Alex Bangura secured all three points in an important fixture for the Teesside outfit.

However, the absence of Hackney and Fry raised question marks prior to kick-off, with the pair proving a key part of Carrick’s first team squad this campaign.

Supporters will be hoping that they are both available for Saturday’s clash with the Whites, which will have big ramifications at the top of the Championship table.

What is the latest Middlesbrough injury news?

Carrick revealed that the club is still assessing the potential injury damage that both Fry and Hackney have suffered.

The Boro boss confirmed that Hackney (groin) and Fry (hamstring) are both potential doubts going into Saturday’s trip to Elland Road.

"They both felt niggles towards the end of the game on Saturday - Hayden in his groin, Dael his hamstring," said Carrick, via Teesside Live.

"It was just the last couple of days, so we’re still assessing the severity of both at the moment to see where they’re at.

"It tends to be the way it’s going at the minute.

"We’ve got eight senior lads out tonight which is the makings of a pretty good team in itself.

"But that’s just the way it and it’s why we have the squad that we have.

"We can’t make excuses we’ve just got to make the most of it, and to be fair, the boys cracked on with it tonight, and we’ll prepare again and do our best for Saturday."

Middlesbrough moved up to ninth in the Championship table with their victory on Tuesday night, albeit they’ve now played a game more than some of their rivals.

The gap to the play-off places is just three points after 18 games, but Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers could both leapfrog them this evening with wins in their respective clashes.

The gap to Leeds is now five points, with the Whites also set to feature tonight.

Victory over Daniel Farke’s side on Saturday could be a huge step towards fighting for a top six finish this season.

The two teams will meet at Elland Road on 2 December in a 3pm kick-off.

How big of a loss is Hayden Hackney and Dael Fry to Middlesbrough?

Obviously, Middlesbrough didn’t miss either player too much on Tuesday night as they earned an emphatic win.

However, the pair are both very important to Carrick, and it would be a real blow if they weren’t available for the Leeds game.

The injuries are piling up at the Riverside, which is a growing issue in the game this season, with several clubs experiencing massive fitness issues.

But Carrick has shown great leadership in accepting that it’s just a part of his role as manager to have to deal with, refusing to use it as a potential excuse going into such a big game this weekend.