Michael Carrick is hoping the return of some of his Middlesbrough players will be important in the second leg of the Championship play-offs.

Boro played out a goalless draw with Coventry City at the CBS Arena on Sunday, meaning it is still all to play for in the return leg at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

Which injured players returned for Middlesbrough?

Carrick will probably be pleased with yesterday’s result, as his team are still in the contest and now heads back to their stadium knowing exactly what they need to do.

Boro managed to get a decent result against an in-form Coventry, while having some of their key players missing or not able to start the game.

The Boro boss was able to welcome back striker Marcus Forss, who has played a big role in Middlesbrough’s campaign to get to the play-offs. The 23-year-old started the game on the bench but was introduced with 20 minutes remaining.

Defender Dael Fry was also welcomed back to the substitute bench but didn’t appear in the 0-0 draw, he missed the last six games of the regular season.

Midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Jonny Howson were part of the first team squad that travelled to Coventry, but neither were fit enough to make the matchday squad.

However, that might mean they are not too far away from featuring either in the second leg or the potential Championship play-off final, should Boro get there.

Middlesbrough’s injury situation

Speaking after the game, Carrick spoke about having players back fit and available again and spoke of the importance of them returning.

He told The Northern Echo: “It’s a big positive having them (Forss and Fry) back. I wasn’t sure exactly how fit they were because they haven’t had much training at all. But it was good to have them back in and around the group again.

“I’ve spoken about the squad for a while, and the options we’ve got and how much I believe in them all.”

As mentioned, Howson and Ramsey were not involved on the pitch at Coventry, but Carrick felt it was important they were involved in the build-up to the game.

He said: “The whole group was here. It’s important because we’ve been through it all season together, so it was important to keep everyone together in this moment.”

It is clear that Middlesbrough having players back fit will be a big boost in their chances in the second leg. However, it is also clear to see that Carrick is making a squad game and even if players are not fit and available he is making everyone involved and uniting the team.