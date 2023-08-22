Highlights Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick plans to be patient with Morgan Rogers and Sammy Silvera.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that the North East club will be patient with attacking duo Morgan Rogers and Sammy Silvera, whose versatility could prove vital this term.

Boro have endured a difficult start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign - taking just one point from their first three games to leave them only one place above the bottom of the table.

Carrick's side were tipped as one of the favourites for promotion before a ball was kicked, having reached the play-offs last term, but have not looked at their best in defeats to Millwall then Coventry City and in their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Teessiders were lethal in the final third last term but Hayden Hackney's equaliser against the Terriers is the only goal they've scored in the Championship this term.

Losing Chuba Akpom, with their 2022/23 top scorer sold to Ajax recently, and Cameron Archer, who is back with parent club Aston Villa, has certainly been a factor while they're yet to see the best from their new recruits.

Michael Carrick's verdict on Morgan Rogers and Sammy Silvera

One of those, Silvera, missed some big chances against Huddersfield but Carrick has been quick to throw his support behind the 22-year-old.

Speaking to Teesside Live, the Boro head coach praised the Australian for some of his early-season performances and revealed that he would get plenty of chances this term.

He said: "There'll be plenty more chances involved for Sammy. As I said, that's one game of the season and one chance that's come and gone.

"He's done enough in that game to make up for it anyway. I thought he was terrific in a tough game and ended up playing in three different positions across the front and showed how much he can adapt. He'll be fine and we'll look after him."

Carrick indicated that he would be patient with both Silvera and Rogers, who signed from Manchester City this summer, and suggested the pairs' versatility will be an asset for the club in the long run.

He explained: "It's part of it. Individually they can do different things and they've got different skillsets and can play different positions across there

"They obviously compliment each other and it gives us flexibility. From my point of view it's great and I'm delighted we've got them because I know what they're capable of and what we can get out of them as the season goes on."

"He (Rogers) played number nine last season. He hasn't played an awful lot but I think again, for me looking on and similar to the Rav one (Van den Berg played out of position at right-back). I spoke to Rav before the game about how much it's going to benefit him by playing out of position and testing himself, learning like that.

"We're all clamouring for instant results but for someone like Morgan to get that experience to play off the left, play as a ten, play as a nine, he'll see the benefits of that soon and at some point. He's been fine Morgan and sometimes we're asking him to play different positions.

"Like Sammy - three positions - he'll be better for it in the long run and we've got to be patient and trust him. We'll certainly do that."

Who do Middlesbrough play next?

Boro are back on the road on Saturday as they travel to The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies are 13th in the table with four points from three games.