Michael Carrick offers verdict on his plans for the Middlesbrough squad

Given the appointment of Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough is one that had been in the pipeline for a little while, you can imagine that the new boss will have studied his new side before arriving at the Riverside Stadium.

He’s now preparing for his first game as boss with Boro travelling to Preston North End this weekend.

However, the new manager is keen to make all his decisions on the team based off what he sees in training rather than any pre-existing judgements as he told Teesside Live: “Of course, when it was apparent that it was going to be a possibility [getting the job] I’ve watched an awful lot and found out what I needed to find out [about the squad].

“But at the same time, I’ve not wanted to look too far ahead in terms of the players. I want to see them on the field, and see what they’re like around the place and give them the chance that they deserve.

“They are a talented squad, I’ve seen that with my own eyes this morning. Every manager is different and there is no right or wrong way. Some players respond to certain things, so for me, it’s important to see the boys up close, get to know them, try to get the best out of them, and make decisions based on that.”

What’s more, Carrick has a short time to go until he gets a break for the World Cup which will no doubt be a benefit as it gives him the time to work with the majority of his players.

The boss is looking forward to this himself too as he said: “I think the beauty of this is that we have two weeks of games which is what it is and we’re looking forward to them. That will be intense. But then we have a bit of a break to take stock and that probably couldn’t have fallen better for coming into a role like this.

“It’s a good chance for me and my staff to get to know them initially, and then get some good work in with them in the break, because it’s not often you get an opportunity to do that, especially coming into a new role in the middle of the season. So we’ll hit these two weeks head on and look forward to it.”

The Verdict:

Carrick is taking the right approach to his team here.

Whilst he was right to look at the players before he came into the club and get an idea of things, if he had come in with too many thoughts on people so far, it could have caused some players to feel like they were either safe in the squad or unlikely to make it.

However, the new boss is looking at the job like a blank slate which will give the squad a motivation to work hard in training as they try and prove themselves worthy of a place in the team.

What’s more, the World Cup break could prove to be useful for Boro as Carrick works on nailing down his side and analysing who he’s got, whilst having the time to properly work hard with the players.