Michael Carrick offers verdict on first game as Middlesbrough manager v Preston North End

Michael Carrick’s first game as Middlesbrough manager was a cruel one.

Although Boro went ahead in the eighth minute through Chuba Akpom, opponents Preston North End scored an equaliser before half-time.

The game stayed level until the 91st minute when it was the Lilywhites who claimed all three points and left Middlesbrough going home with nothing.

Akpom’s goal was Boro’s only shot on target in the game meaning there is plenty of work to still be done but the boss is well aware of this and has identified the areas that his side need to work on.

Reflecting on the game, he told Teesside Live: “Second half we got into the spaces we wanted to hurt them in, but we just didn’t quite hurt them enough. It’s disappointing we didn’t find that moment, but it isn’t straightforward.

“It’s not a case of just explaining something and it’s better. We see that problem and the players see it as well, but it’s not straightforward. Of course we want to be creating more chances and having more attempts on goal. But, it’s small steps and we knew it would be unlikely we’d have the complete performance from back to front after just four days and the games before I arrived.

“We’re well aware we need to improve in that area, but as disappointed as I am, and as much as it hurts to lose the game, we’ve got to be balanced. We go into Tuesday with a new attitude and a new mentality to attack the game like we were hoping to today.”

The Verdict:

Within the first minutes of Carrick’s time at the club, it looked as though things had a chance of picking up immediately. However, despite showing a moment of quality, Boro failed to shine consistently through the game.

That being said, this almost serves as a sign of proof that the side are capable of producing moments that can change the game and now it’s about working on a plan for the full 90 minutes.

Carrick has already identified the key areas that his side need to work on if they want to improve and climb the table this season so the manager will be looking to have the time to work on the training ground and implement that.