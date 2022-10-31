Michael Carrick offers his Middlesbrough verdict ahead of run up to World Cup break

Michael Carrick took charge of his first game as Middlesbrough manager at the weekend although it didn’t go the way he would have hoped with his side losing 2-1 against Preston North End.

That being said, it was the new boss’ first game in charge and as it stands his side are still outside the relegation zone.

Carrick is somewhat lucky in the fact that he gets a break to work with his side fairly early on in his reign.

However, before the World Cup break there are four games to go starting off with a trip to Hull City tomorrow evening.

With midweek games up until the break, Boro won’t have too much time on the training pitch but Carrick believes there is positive progress to be made in this time as he told The Northern Echo: “We’ve got a two-week block of games, with five games [including Preston] before the break.

“We’ll be attacking these five games, like we did here [at Preston], and we have to give it out best shot and see what happens.

“It’s challenging, but I wouldn’t say it’s difficult. There are ways of preparing the team for the next game – it doesn’t always have to be full throttle on the training pitches. We can drip-feed them ideas, but I’m also cautious of overloading that because we want the boys to go out and perform with freedom.”

The Verdict:

In a way, the way Middlesbrough need to be working right now is introducing an overarching idea of how the team want to play but only making small tweaks towards reaching that way of playing for now.

In the meantime, it’s all about results and trying to create as much distance between themselves and the relegation zone as they can.

Carrick seems well aware that this won’t be an overnight change and rather it is something to work on going forward but he just needs to ensure his side are doing enough to create positive change in the four remaining games.